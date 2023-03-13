From SSP (supplemental selection period) bolters, to father-son draftees, and state league battlers, Round 1 won't be short of fairytale debuts.

These are the young guns pushing for selection at your club after impressive summers, beginning on Thursday night when the MCG hosts a blockbuster between the Tigers and Blues.

Tylar Young won't debut for the Tigers on Thursday night despite a strong preseason and injuries to Richmond's key backs. Damien Hardwick has instead chosen to hold off for now, choosing to back an undersized back six for the clash against the Blues.

The Blues' Zac Williams replacement came down to a choice between Lachie Cowan and SSP mature-ager Alex Cincotta, with Michael Voss opting for the physicality of the Tasmanian. Cowan is an old school footballer, and he's already built a cult following amongst Blues fans.

Carlton's prized pick 11 Ollie Hollands will also debut on Thursday night, taking his place on the wing where his elite aerobic base holds him in good stead. Voss has put his faith in Hollands ahead of incumbent Lochie O'Brien.

Which of your club's recent acquisitions are set for a Round 1 debut? ESPN/Getty Images

A Friday night smoky could be on the cards with Joe Richards to be considered in place of the injured Pat Lipinski for the Pies. The teacher from Wangaratta didn't play a practice match, and Reef McInness appears the more likely option, but Richards has turned heads with his dare this preseason.

Athletic utility Ed Allan has already extended his stay at the AIA Centre but will start his year in the VFL, while the Cats' Jhye Clark is battling an ankle complaint and won't play on Friday night.

Four youngsters will lace up the boots for the first time when North Melbourne host West Coast, including top 10 picks Harry Sheezel and Reuben Ginbey who will debut this weekend. Both have stood out all preseason and are walk-up starters for their sides.

Sheezel will play his customary forward role where his goal nous and composure will be invaluable for the Roos, but he'll also swing to half-back at times to shift momentum.

Harry Sheezel is in line for a debut for the Kangaroos. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images

There's nothing more for Ginbey to prove to Adam Simpson - in just 56% game-time against the Crows, the bullocking midfielder led his team for clearances. He'll split his time between half-back -- where he played at League level with East Perth -- and centre bounces.

2021 draftee Campbell Chesser has had an injury-free run into the season and will also debut. The Eagles have been careful in managing Chesser's minutes due to his injury history, so he'll likely be managed throughout the year. Noah Long seemed to be back in the pecking order but has had a great first preseason in the West and will also debut. Elijah Hewett may have been considered but won't play in Round 1.

On Saturday against the Power, Will Ashcroft will debut for Brisbane, and he'll be thrown into the middle from the get-go. The young gun had 26 disposals against the reigning premiers in the Lions' dress rehearsal last week. Coach Chris Fagan is already on record stating Ashcroft would have played senior football if he was on the list 12 months ago.

Christian Salem's thyroid concern could open the door for Melbourne's Judd McVee against the Dogs on Saturday night. He only managed the four disposals in the practice match against Richmond, but he was lined up on Dustin Martin throughout the day and put in an admirable shift. Jacob van Rooyen is heaping pressure on the Dees' key forwards to perform, but he may be made to wait a bit longer for his debut.

For the Dogs, Arthur Jones was oh-so close to a Round 1 debut after a sparkling preseason, but he has succumbed to an adductor injury. It's the same issue that also derailed his housemate Cody Weightman's lead-in to Round 1. The small forward could be on the sidelines to start the year but his forward pressure has him in good stead to debut this year.

The Suns will have a decision to make on Bailey Humphrey, who has impressed all preseason but was left out of their practice match last week. He gives the Suns a different look in the forward 50 with his aerial ability to go with elite contested work at ground level.

Gold Coast's opponent Sydney would have heavily considered blooding Jacob Konstanty if not for injury. The small forward plays a similar brand to teammate Tom Papley and his frenetic pressure has been adored at the Swans so far.

The Crows have loved Norwood father-son Max Michalanney's defensive versatility over preseason as a no-nonsense lockdown defender. The pick 17 from November's draft is in line to debut on Sunday against the Giants, who aren't expected to debut No. 1 pick Aaron Cadman as he's eased into the rigours of senior football.

No. 1 pick Aaron Cadman won't be rushed into AFL footy. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

The Dons have been eagerly anticipating Alwyn Davey's twin boys for years now, and they'll waste no time in debuting Alwyn Davey Jr on the big stage against the Hawks. Davey has put together an irrepressible case for Round 1. He's been one of Essendon's best in both practice matches -- kicking their only goal of the first half against St Kilda -- and showed he can play as a wingman to boot.

Patrick Voss has pushed his case over preseason and was held back from the VFL Bombers' preseason hitout on the weekend. Essendon selectors have a tough decision on their hands deciding between Harrison Jones or Voss to partner Peter Wright and Sam Weideman up forward.

Hawthorn's mature-age pickup Fergus Greene will be one of the Round 1 fairytale stories. After kicking 78 goals at Box Hill across the past two years he'll be tormenting AFL defenders with his smarts and goal sense. With Mitch Lewis missing at least the first month of the season, Greene has a chance of leading Hawthorn's goal-kicking in 2023.

After a dominant performance against the Pies with 24 touches, 11 score involvements and a goal, Cam Mackenzie is poised to pull on the brown and gold in Round 1 as well. The midfielder has wonderful balance and composure rarely seen in a teenager, and he won't look out of place in centre bounces for Hawthorn.

Fellow draftees Josh Weddle and Henry Hustwaite are further away, but Mitchell will be keen to blood them sooner rather than later.

In the Sunday afternoon slot, Mattaes Phillipou will march out for the first time with St Kilda. We won't see much of the confident South Australian in the midfield, with his aerial ability required up forward for an outfit lacking tall options. Injuries will also pave the way for Anthony Caminiti to make his debut after being picked up in the SSP. He has clean hands above his head and moves well for a key position size.

With Dockers recruit Jaeger O'Meara under an injury cloud after limping off the track with an ankle concern on Sunday, Matthew Johnson could be in line for his long-awaited debut against the Saints. Justin Longmuir runs a tight ship with his on-ballers, so if O'Meara is right to take his place then the second-year midfielder may be on the outside looking in to start.