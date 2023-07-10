Gold Coast have sacked coach Stuart Dew as the Suns appear destined for a 13th-straight season without playing AFL finals.

Dew has been let go with a year to go on his contract as Gold Coast almost certainly prepare to make a play for three-time Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick.

The 43-year-old's axing comes just six days after Suns chief executive Mark Evans stepped in to stand alongside Dew at his weekly press conference.

Evans offered a qualified defence of the under-fire coach following Gold Coast's horror 78-point loss in a sold-out home game against Collingwood on July 1.

Stuart Dew. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

He also denied any approached had been made to Hardwick following the former Tigers coach's exit from Punt Rd in May.

"I've said time and time again, Stuey's our coach, contracted for this year and next year. If he does a good job, he'll be contracted well into the future," Evans said.

"All I can say is that he's got my support to get on with the job, manage our players and staff as well as we can."

Dew led the Suns to a club-best, 10-win season in 2022 and things looked promising when they entered the bye at 6-6.

But heavy losses to Carlton and the Magpies, split by a win over Hawthorn, halted any momentum they had following memorable wins over Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs in Darwin.

Dew was Gold Coast's third full-time coach following Guy McKenna and Rodney Eade's stints with the club that entered the AFL in 2011.