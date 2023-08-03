Suns fume as Miller suspended for Zorko tackle

Gold Coast are fuming after captain Touk Miller was suspended for one AFL game for conduct unbecoming over his contentious tackle on Brisbane Lions rival Dayne Zorko.

The incident, in which Miller made contact with Zorko's groin area while tackling him during last Saturday's game, was cleared initially in match review.

But in a Monday radio interview, Zorko said his groin region was bruised after being squeezed.

His comments were the catalyst for an AFL investigation, with the two players interviewed, and Miller was subsequently suspended for Saturday's away game against Adelaide.

Suns coach Steven King had defended Miller's reputation on Monday, and immediately after the suspension was announced on Thursday Gold Coast made their thoughts clear.

"We accept the AFL's decision but as a club we are extremely disappointed in the outcome," Suns football boss Wayne Campbell said in a statement.

"Touk is the captain of our football club and has built a reputation as a fair and strong leader who is admired by the entire AFL community.

"He is one of the most highly respected players in the competition and it's disappointing his integrity and character has been tarnished during this process."

Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Miller added he had planned to execute a fair tackle.

"It was not my intention to harm Dayne and if that has occurred from my actions I would like to apologise to him," Miller said.

On Monday, Zorko had fired up about the latest incident in the pair's long-running rivalry.

"It's interesting, you're allowed to grab the groin region now and squeeze it and do whatever you want to it," Zorko said on SENQ Breakfast.

"So that's an interesting rule that's been cleared by the AFL. It's quite interesting that (he) got off.

"I tell you what, my groin region is quite bruised at the moment. It's funny how that all happens.

"It must have been an accident ... it's an accident when they get up and smile and laugh about it, isn't it."

The AFL said no action was taken initially because there was no complaint from the Lions.

After a medical report was also considered, the match review verdict was that the footage of the incident was inconclusive and no charge should be laid.

But along with Zorko's radio interview, another medical report was given to the league.

The AFL then interviewed the two players and reviewed the footage again before laying the charge.

"That investigation found that Miller made contact with the groin region of Zorko in a manner that caused Zorko pain and discomfort and ultimately constituted conduct unbecoming," the league said.