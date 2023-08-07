An AFL fan who leaned over the fence and touched Richmond player Marlion Pickett has been banned by the league for the rest of the season.

Just before three-quarter-time in last Friday night's match, Pickett chased Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli into the Tigers' back-line and ran towards the fence.

A fan in the crowd reached over the fence and mockingly put a hand on Pickett's shoulder.

The Richmond premiership utility turned around and knocked a drink out of the supporter's hand.

As soon as the siren sounded at three-quarter-time, Pickett made a beeline towards the same section of the crowd where the incident happened and briefly interacted with a security guard.

The 31-year-old had a long conversation with Richmond football boss Tim Livingstone before the final quarter began, which Pickett started sitting on the bench.

The incident sparked an AFL investigation, with the league reviewing security footage and tracing the fan's details from the locations of his seats.

On Monday, the AFL said the fan was not a league or club member.

"We want everyone who comes to the footy to cheer for their team and enjoy the experience of being there, but when you overstep the boundaries, which is what happened on Friday night, then you will lose the privilege of being able to attend the footy," AFL executive Kylie Rogers said.

"Our clear message is this - we love the interactions between players and fans especially in the precious moments pre and post-game - however what we saw on Friday night during the match is not acceptable and never will be."

After Friday night's match, Richmond interim coach Andrew McQualter said it was "disappointing" the incident happened.

"We love fans in our game, and they're so critical to our game, but our players should never ever be touched when they're on the football field," McQualter said.

In 2018, an Adelaide supporter was banned from attending games at Adelaide Oval for the rest of that season after reaching over the fence and touching Bulldogs captain Easton Wood on the backside.