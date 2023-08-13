Michael Voss was just about praying to the football gods as Carlton's "finals-like" arm-wrestle with Melbourne lay in the hands of a score review.

The Blues led by five points with 41 seconds left when Caleb Marchbank was ruled to have got a hand to Demons star Christian Petracca's long-range shot on the goal line.

But the goal umpire could not be certain and the decision was sent upstairs.

"I was sitting there just going, 'please don't overrule this, you can't lose this way'," coach Voss said after his side's 9.6 (60) to 8.8 (56) win on Saturday.

"Thankfully, the call went our way and we were obviously able to hold on."

Officials ruled there was insufficient evidence to overturn the goal umpire's decision.

Michael Voss has steered the Blues to eight straight wins. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I've spoken to him (Marchbank), he says that he did touch it, but at this point in time, it doesn't really matter to me," Voss grinned.

"We'll call it that it was touched and we'll take the four points and walk away."

Carlton wingman Blake Acres was also happy to take his teammate at his word.

"He said he touched it, so we'll go with that," Acres told reporters on Sunday.

"The umpire called it a point as well and he was the closest one there, so if he thought it was a point and Caleb said he touched it, there's two ticks there."

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin didn't want to buy into the debate over whether Petracca should have been awarded a goal that would likely have led to a Demons victory.

"The guy closest to where it all took place thought he touched it," Goodwin said post-match.

"Umpire's call ... that's the rules."

Carlton survived two further Melbourne attacking raids in the final 30 seconds to post an eighth straight win, which all but sealed their first finals appearance in a decade.

The result meant the Demons slipped from second to third, leapfrogged by the Brisbane Lions as the top four sides chase home ground advantage for their qualifying finals.