Adelaide thrash GWS to continue hot AFLW season start

Adelaide have romped their way to a massive AFLW win against GWS, posting the second-highest score in competition history in a 69-point triumph.

A stellar 40-disposal outing from superstar midfielder Ebony Marinoff saw the Crows grind their way through the Giants' early challenge and blow them away late in the piece for the 16.10 (106) to 5.7 (37) win.

In claiming their fourth straight win, the Crows still only led by two points midway through the second term, before piling on 10 goals without reply in the second half to thrash the hapless Giants in the highest combined scoring AFLW game of all-time.

They fell just a point short of Melbourne's single team scoring record of 107, but coach Matthew Clarke said it was the furthest thing on their mind as they just wanted to see off the feisty Giants.

"Ultimately, as the quarters are getting longer in the game, I think all those records will soon be a thing of the past," he said.

"You often say the scoreboard doesn't necessarily reflect the game, it was genuinely a pretty good contest.

"Halfway through the third quarter they probably had four or five inside 50s and kicked points, and then from that point on we were able to get it on our terms ... up until that point it was a really, really even contest."

Deni Varnhagen celebrates a goal with teammates. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Four goals for Eloise Jones headlined a list of 11 individual goalkickers for Adelaide, who are the second team to go 4-0 for the season.

"Early wins are really crucial because it's a short (competition), if you get behind the eight ball it can be tricky," Clarke said.

"So to have the four wins on board is brilliant, we know we've got a little bit of work to do ... we're not quite where we want to be, but really happy to be honest."

GWS registered four consecutive behinds as they challenged the Crows early in the third term, before the 10-goal onslaught saw them put away.

Without suspended captain Alicia Eva, the Giants looked to star on-baller Alyce Parker to go head-to-head with Marinoff, although her 31 touches perhaps lacked the same impact the Adelaide star had.

Desperate for their first win of the season, the Giants looked shell-shocked early when the Crows found the opening two goals, but steadied nicely through Nicola Barr and Parker's midfield grunt work.

That allowed Caitlin Miller and breakout youngster Zarlie Goldsworthy to cooly slot set shots and stay within eight points at the first break.

The final-quarter fade-out continues an alarming trend for the Giants, who have been outscored 115-1 in fourth terms this season having been held scoreless in three of them.