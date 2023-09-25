Ireland, de Boer endorsed for AFL Commission roles

Rohan Connolly previews this year's huge Grand Final clash between Collingwood and Brisbane, 20 years after they met in back-to-back AFL deciders. (3:09)

Long-serving club administrator Andrew Ireland and former GWS and Fremantle tagger Matt de Boer have been appointed to the AFL Commission.

Ireland and de Boer will formally be elected next March after being endorsed by the commission on Monday, AFL chairman Richard Goyder says.

Ireland played 110 games for Collingwood and was chief executive of the Brisbane Bears before moving to Sydney and having football general manager and chief executive and director roles at the Swans.

Former Docker and Giant Matt de Boer might join the AFL Commission in 2024. Jason McCawley/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"I have had over the journey playing firstly for a big club in Victoria and then being involved as CEO at Brisbane and Sydney will be beneficial in helping the game to grow," Ireland said in a statement.

De Boer retired at the end of last season after 223 AFL games with Fremantle and GWS.

Renowned as a tagger late in his career, de Boer was an AFLPA delegate who co-founded a venture capital company in 2020.

"Hopefully I can bring an insight into playing in both an established market with Freo and an emerging market with the Giants," de Boer said.

Goyder described Ireland and de Boer as passionate leaders.

"Andrew and Matt bring a great mix of club and football playing and administration experience across four states," he said.

"That gives them an insight into both how we play the game and also how we support the growth of the game.

"They are also leaders with strong values and strong views who are passionate about our game and what it needs to do to continue to be the game of choice for Australia's best athletes."