Coaches: heat a factor in Grand Final selections

Rohan Connolly previews this year's huge Grand Final clash between Collingwood and Brisbane, 20 years after they met in back-to-back AFL deciders. (3:09)

Melbourne's spring heat doomed the desperate bid by Brisbane Lions defender Jack Payne to force his way into their AFL grand final side.

A temperature of 29C is forecast for the MCG on Saturday when the Lions take on Collingwood, with the weather also influencing the Magpies' selection calls.

The Pies have made Patrick Lipinski their sub and hope his fresh legs will give them a boost later in what will be a draining game.

A huge crowd enjoyed the sunny conditions on Friday for the grand final parade, which was delayed at the start when climate protesters glued themselves to the road.

Payne is an emergency, but coach Chris Fagan said the warm weather counted against the 23-year-old given his lack of football this month.

"An extremely hard decision to make, because Jack has been part of the team for most of the year," Fagan said.

"It came down really to match fitness - Jack Payne leading into this grand final would have played one game in five weeks, and his first full training session was yesterday.

"He did really well, but ... it's going to be hot out there tomorrow.

"It just felt it was a wiser decision to go with the guy (Darcy Gardiner) who was a little bit more match-hardened."

Chris Fagan, Senior Coach of the Brisbane Lions. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Collingwood made two changes, switching Lipinski and small forward Jack Ginnivan.

While Lipinski will start as the sub, Collingwood will play Ginnivan in their 22 as they look for more scoring firepower

Tall utility Billy Frampton will play his first final, replacing injured forward Dan McStay.

"We just think Jack (Ginnivan) will give us a bit of a spark. He's a big-game player," said coach Craig McRae.

"We want to get a bit more potency up forward."

Asked if the predicted heat was a factor in the decision to play Lipinski as the sub, McRae replied, "It was, to some degree".

Fagan noted Brisbane usually play at night, but said the warmer conditions in their home city might give them an advantage on Saturday.

"In terms of adapting to the conditions, it's favourable to us that we can train in that sort of weather, more often than not," he said.

McRae conceded he didn't think Collingwood would win if they repeated their low scores in their two finals victories this season - nine and eight goals.

"But each game represents something different - this opposition clearly are potent in attack and we're going to have to defend the ground well," McRae said.

McRae and Fagan were wowed by the massive fan turnout for Friday's pre-game festivities.

McRae noted it was a much better parade setup than last year's trial on the Yarra River.

"That was like nothing I've ever experienced - just incredible," he said on Friday.

"I like the new path, beats last year's model."

Fagan was taken aback at Friday morning's MCG training run when he walked out onto the ground to be greeted by thousands of cheering Lions fans.

"I wouldn't have gone out there if I knew there were that many," he joked.

"I just went out to put the cones out and it looked like there were about 10,000 people there. It was a great moment."