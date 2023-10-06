With the 2023 AFL season complete, clubs, players, and fans can turn their attention to the trade and free agency periods, with player movement the big focus ahead of the offseason.

Friday, Oct. 6: Free agency period begins (9am)

Monday, Oct. 9: Trade period begins (9am)

Friday, Oct. 13: Free agency period closes (5pm)

Monday, Oct. 16: Restricted free agency matching offer three-day period ends (5pm)

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Trade period closes (7.30pm)

Monday, Oct. 23: Selections only trade period begins (9am)

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Delisted free agency begins (9am) ?

Friday, Nov. 10: Delisted free agency closes (5pm)

Monday, Nov. 20: National Draft - Round 1 (time and venue TBA)

Tuesday, Nov. 21: National Draft - Round 2 until completion (7pm)

Player movement tracker - every completed deal

Eagles snag Giants' ruck as unrestricted free agent

Matt Flynn is making the move west after signing with the Eagles on Friday afternoon.

The ruckman joins West Coast as an unrestricted free agent after playing 33 games for the Giants after being taken at pick 41 in the 2015 draft.

Flynn was overlooked in the back half of the season, with the Giants selecting Kieren Briggs as their No. 1 ruck.

Matt Flynn (R) will head west to join the Eagles. Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

James Jordon joins Swans from Melbourne

Sydney have signed premiership-winning midfielder James Jordon from Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent.

The 22-year-old was first taken by the Demons at the 2018 draft with pick 33, and played 65 games in the red and blue, including the Dees' 2021 premiership triumph.

The move will lively trigger an end-of-round-two compensation pick - currently pick 39.

Hamling joins Swans as unrestricted free agent

Delisted Docker Joel Hamling will help bolster Sydney's key back stocks, joining the Swans as an unrestricted free agent after parting ways with Fremantle earlier this month.