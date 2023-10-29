Open Extended Reactions

In Round 9 of the 2023 AFLW season, the Swans edged closer to a maiden finals berth, Niamh Kelly's winner decided a thriller between the Crows and Kangaroos, and Greta Bodey had a day out for the Hawks

Our footy experts cast their eye over the weekend's action to find out whose stocks are up in the AFLW.

ESPN/Getty Images

Niamh Kelly wins a top-of-the-table thriller for Crows

It was the contest (and finish) we deserved on Sunday, with Adelaide taking on North Melbourne in a clash which would all but decide which side would join Melbourne in the top two come the end of the season.

North Melbourne looked like having the four points in the bag with barely three minutes left in the contest, with a win putting them in second place with a clash with the bottom-of-the-ladder Bulldogs to come in Round 10.

Cue, Niamh Kelly. At a contest within 30 metres of the Crows' goal, a loose ball was gathered, and Kelly's opponent was sucked into the play, allowing her to slip out the back. Taylah Levy found Kelly with her hands, and the Irishwoman, in space, steadied and popped through the eventual winner with under two minutes to run.

Sydney could soon be an AFLW powerhouse

What makes a successful footy team? Star players, sure. Wins, clearly. But the off-field stuff can be just as important to the success of a side, and nailing the 'intangibles' like culture and fan support can really take things to another level.

Sydney have the off-field stuff nailed. They're pulling in league-best crowds at every home game, play their footy at two of the most picturesque grounds in the competition be it North Sydney Oval or Henson Park, and -- importantly this year compared to last -- are winning.

After a winless first season in Season 7, the Swans almost remarkably find themselves just inside the eight with one match to run. On the weekend, another home win by 19 points over the Pies saw them leapfrog Collingwood and have finals on the agenda. Star player Chloe Molloy booted another three majors against her old side, and has been full of praise for the Sydney organisation since making the switch -- leaving those watching in little doubt that the Swans are nailing how to run an AFLW club.

Greta Bodey steals the show

When the Hawks needed a matchwinner, trailing by four points at three-quarter time, up stepped Greta Bodey. Almost as she did in the second term, Bodey took control inside the Hawks' forward 50, booting the quarter's only two majors to secure a third win for the Hawks this season.

Bodey's third, which put the Hawks in front, showcased her tenacity and willingness to hunt the hard ball in traffic, sending the nearly 2,000 spectators at Frankston into raptures.

Dogs break through for first win of the season

The Western Bulldogs were running out of opportunities to secure points in Season 8, and with a top-four team in North Melbourne looming in the final round, their Round 9 clash against West Coast was going to be crucial in avoiding a winless season.

The Dogs made the trip west and came away with an eight-point win, with Ellie Blackburn starring with 32 disposals, 665 metres gained, and a game-high seven score involvements. And while it's a temporary reprieve for coach Nathan Burke, upon whom the pressure was rising, the same organisational issues remain and will do so over the offseason. Let's hope the Dogs don't lose sight of what needs to happen in order to improve.