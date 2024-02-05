Open Extended Reactions

Hawthorn have appointed Daniel Webster as their new AFLW coach, saying he was the clear choice to replace the departed Bec Goddard.

Goddard made the surprise decision to quit her post in November, just two days after the Western Bulldogs sacked Nathan Burke.

Hawthorn won just six of their 20 games under Goddard's watch in a tough opening two seasons for the expansion club.

Webster oversaw Brisbane's AFLW midfield group for the past two seasons, helping the Lions win the 2023 flag.

Aspley Hornets coach Daniel Webster speaks to his players during the Round 1 VFL match between Aspley and Port Melbourne in 2021. Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

As well as coaching the Lions Academy and Queensland State Academies, Webster boasts more than a decade of NEAFL and State League coaching experience.

"Following an incredibly thorough and rigorous process, Daniel emerged as the clear choice from a very competitive field of candidates," Hawthorn football operations manager Max Bailey said in a statement.

"Along with most recently overseeing arguably the best midfield group in the AFLW, what also impressed us about Daniel was his exceptional tactical knowledge and understanding of the game, his ability to foster strong relationships with his players, and his strong communication skills."

Webster said he was honoured and humbled to be named Hawthorn's new AFLW coach.

"From afar Hawthorn has always been a club I've admired greatly, and I am now privileged to be part of the brown and gold family," Webster said.

"I feel very grateful to be trusted with the responsibility of driving elite standards, competitive behaviour and getting the best out of an immensely talented AFLW playing group that has shown great promise."