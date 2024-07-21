Lance Franklin and Garry Ablett Jr. have made ESPN's Top 25 Athletes since 2000, with some big names missing out. (4:42)

Open Extended Reactions

St Kilda speedster Liam Henry has been ruled out for the rest of the AFL season due to a knee injury that requires surgery.

Henry injured his knee during the third quarter of Saturday's 72-point win over West Coast.

The 22-year-old was assisted from the ground and wasn't able to return.

"Scans today have shown Liam has significant cartilage damage to his knee," St Kilda general football manager David Misson said in a statement.

Liam Henry will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"This will require surgery and unfortunately see Liam miss the remainder of the season.

"Liam has had a rough run with injuries this year which has been disappointing, but we've also been able to see the impact he can have when he is up and running, so we're confident that after this period of rehab we'll see Liam back to his best in 2025."

Henry missed six weeks earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

His latest setback caps a disappointing end to his first year at St Kilda.

Henry played 43 games for Fremantle over the space of four years before requesting a trade to the Saints at the end of last year.