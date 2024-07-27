Lions burn Suns to extend AFL run

Open Extended Reactions

It's a vastly different journey to the AFL top two than the one his team enjoyed last year and Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is looking forward to what that means for his side.

Despite having all of their tall defenders absent and with Eric Hipwood sent to the backline to mark Gold Coast spearhead Ben King, the Lions made it eight wins on the spin at People First Stadium on Saturday with a 28-point win over their Queensland rivals.

Big guns Dayne Zorko, Lachie Neale and Cam Rayner all fired as Brisbane always had an element of control over the Suns in the 13.15 (93) to 9.11 (65) victory.

Having been a lowly 13th with just four wins after the round 12 loss to Hawthorn, the Lions are now exactly where they were a year ago albeit in far different circumstances.

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal for the Lions. Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

It's a journey Fagan is hoping has his team poised for a tilt at a return to the grand final, and possibly a shot at redemption following last year's final day heartbreak.

"It is exciting," Fagan said.

"Our recruiters have done a great job over the last few years to put this group together.

"We're just discovering now that when it's being tested for depth, there's a little bit there.

"There's a long way to go this season ... we haven't done anything yet but we're giving ourselves a chance - which was probably, after seven rounds, looking like it wasn't going to happen.

"It's amazing what's been done over the last couple of months."

Zorko secured his second Marcus Ashcroft Medal of the season as best on ground, racking up 32 disposals, 12 marks, nine score involvements and 550 metres gained.

After a quiet game against Sydney last week, dual Brownlow Medallist Neale bounced back with 35 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal while Cam Rayner continued his recent fantastic form with two goals and 25 disposals.

Hugh McCluggage, Joe Daniher and Charlie Cameron also had two apiece for the Lions.

Malcolm Rosas was the only multiple goalkicker for the hosts, whose first home loss of the season may also be the final nail in their hopes of a club-first finals appearance.

Suns coach Damien Hardwick admitted his team had been "poleaxed" across the middle of the ground, while King's goalkicking yips following a goalless showing against GWS last weekend continued with the key forward managing 1.3 on the night.

Despite their hopes of the eight now entering the dreaded mathematical territory, Hardwick wasn't prepared to give anything away for his charges.

"Four games to go, we've probably got to win them all," Hardwick said.

"Are we capable? Yeah, absolutely, we're capable. I've got a really strong belief in this group and I'm hoping it's this year but I certainly think it'll be not too long away.

"They're a group that's capable of more. I hope they understand that. I hope they believe that and I hope our fans understand that as well.

"If there's still a chance we're still going to go flat out. We'll get better."