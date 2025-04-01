On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels talks about the Gold Coast engine room, declaring their midfield the best in a strong field in the AFL. (6:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 3 of the 2025 AFL season is in the books. So, it's time to react ... or overreact.

As Melbourne slump to a 0-3 start for the first time in six years, the debate over whether they should have held or traded their stars is only growing louder. Over in the west, should the Eagles consider a blockbuster trade of their own?

Let's get to Round 3 overreactions, where we judge a few major takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

The Eagles should cut their losses and trade Harley Reid

It's not been a great start to the year for the No. 1 pick of 2023. Averaging just 14 disposals per game in a poor team that needs more star power, Reid's 'second year blues' are evident, and there's speculation circling about the Victorian's commitment to the Eagles.

He's being baited by opposition fans and throwing up middle fingers, he's getting aggressive on the field -- seemingly distracted from what he needs to be doing -- and his ex-coach Adam Simpson said Reid "can't help himself" with his attitude, at times. But is that a nail in his West Coast career?

Verdict: Overreaction

The guy is 19 years of age. He's one season into a potentially 15-year career. He's in a struggling side and opposition teams and fans know they can get under his skin. There are clearly things to work on, but it's on Reid, coach Andrew McQualter, and the broader Eagles staff, to guide, nurture, and -- as Leigh Matthews said on On The Couch on Monday night -- "work with him" to shape him into the star footballer he is destined to be.

His talent hasn't just disappeared into thin air. His frustration is evident, and it's clear he's a winner who wants to be winning. But footy is never easy, and jumping ship (or, the Eagles allowing him to jump ship) to chase success doesn't always end well, just ask Brett Deledio.

READ: What's in a bird? AFL shows hypocrisy in fining Reid's middle finger

It's a rough time for the Eagles, who remain some time away from being competitive. With rumours circling around Oscar Allen's future, the instability at the club isn't helping the precarious situation with player contracts.

As for Harley? He'll be alright. He just needs to be shaped into the best footballer he can be. And he needs to have a vision for the medium-to-long term.

Should the Eagles really consider trading Harley Reid? ESPN/Getty Images

The Dees should have cashed in on Oliver, Petracca last year

We got used to calling Melbourne a powerhouse for more than half a decade; a preliminary final berth in 2018 followed by a 2021 premiership and three consecutive top four finishes probably warrants that. But after a chaotic 2024, with injuries, off-field turmoil, growing tension in the playing group, and rumours swirling that Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca were both open to leaving, the playing group appeared fractured. The club could have received a king's ransom in return for the star duo, and now, after a dismal 0-3 start to the 2025 season, it's fair to wonder if they should have let them go.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Verdict: Overreaction

...But only for now. Yes, Melbourne is struggling and their performances in the past two weeks -- 58 and 59-point losses -- have been sub-par, and yes, their premiership window is shutting quickly if it isn't fully closed already. But the club had every right to hold firm and refrain from trading away two of the best midfielders in the competition. You just don't do that unless you're absolutely certain a rebuild is the only path forward.

Even if Oliver's personal struggles and Petracca's injury and frustrations with the club created tension, these are still players who can carry a team to September when performing at their best. Players of this calibre are worth working through issues for.

If the club did move them on? Well, what message does that send to the rest of the playing group? You can't claim to be contending anymore whilst simultaneously shipping off two of your best players to rival sides, no matter how tempting the extra draft capital and salary relief might be.

Besides, we're quite literally only three rounds into the season. A very, very long season. If the Demons do find their groove and start winning again, this conversation could end up disappearing.

This doesn't mean there aren't issues; Max Gawn himself publicly lamented the actions of certain 'leaders' in the team following the loss to the Suns.

If Melbourne does bottom out, the hindsight brigade will of course have a field day. And that would be fair. But right here, right now, pressing the panic button on two generational midfielders feels premature. As it would have felt last year, too.