Open Extended Reactions

A frustrated Adelaide hierarchy says an AFL admission of an umpiring howler in their one-point loss to Gold Coast is of no use to the club.

The Crows are still seething after the AFL conceded umpires erred in not awarding Izak Rankine a mark or free kick in the final minutes of the Crows' loss on Saturday.

It's the fourth time in Adelaide's past 35 matches that the AFL has admitted a late umpiring mistake went against the Crows in close losses.

"We once again find ourselves faced with AFL acknowledgement of an umpiring error," Adelaide's chief executive Tim Silvers said on Sunday.

"But unfortunately and in reality it is of no use or benefit to our club, or our players, coaches, staff, members and supporters.

Will Graham celebrates a goal for the Suns. Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"It's increasingly frustrating.

"With a five-day break between games, we must switch our focus to putting in a strong performance in Thursday's opening of Gather Round."

With 90 seconds left and Adelaide trailing by one point on Saturday, former Sun Rankine appeared to take a mark in the pocket but was tackled by Sam Collins and the ball spilled out.

If not a mark, Rankine clearly had a case as he was illegally held in the contest and should have been awarded a free kick.

Either way, the star Crow would have had a shot at goal.

But the umpires called play on, the Suns cleared the ball and were able to hold on for a 13.13 (91) to 14.6 (90) win.

The AFL confirmed the umpiring non-decision was a mistake.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

"With 1.44 (minutes) remaining in the Gold Coast v Adelaide match Rankine should have been awarded a mark," an AFL spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Subsequently, he was also held in the marking contest, which should have also warranted a free kick. Upon review, the umpires missed it in real time."

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks believed Rankine should have been paid the mark or received a free kick.

"My version is I think if he didn't mark it, he was tackled in the marking contest," Nicks said after the match.

"But we made so many mistakes throughout the game. Things happen.

"That last minute and a half, we clearly didn't get things going our way.

"So I sit here as a coach and say: 'What do I preach to the players?'

"I preach about being in the moment, don't blame others, get on with life, you've got to butter up and go again next week, so I'm doing my best to stay in that space.

"I'd say we've got some frustrated fans out there and I feel for them and I'm a little bit with them."

The Crows host Geelong on Thursday night.