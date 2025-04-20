Port flex muscles on Swans as Wines suffers heart issue

Open Extended Reactions

Port Adelaide have withstood a late Sydney surge to claim an eight-point win in their preliminary final rematch, despite losing Ollie Wines to a recurrent heart problem.

Wines was substituted out of the match at halftime with an irregular heartbeat before Port posted a 13.7 (85) to 10.17 (77) result at the SCG on Saturday.

The 2021 Brownlow medallist had tried to continue playing after engaging in long discussions with the Power's doctor in the second quarter.

But Wines withdrew soon after, replaced by club debutant Rory Atkins.

Wines has managed his heart condition since being diagnosed in 2022 and was last subbed out of a match in last year's round 10 win over Hawthorn.

In his absence, Port skipper Connor Rozee (one goal, 27 disposals) again proved damaging, so much so that Swans tagger James Jordon was moved off his post at quarter-time.

Zak Butters also dominated with 27 disposals and seven clearances.