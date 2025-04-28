Open Extended Reactions

Round 8 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a battle between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, before the Saints host the Dockers on Friday night.

THURSDAY, MAY 1

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Essendon tall Harrison Jones was struggling with an ankle issue on Anzac Day but the club is confident he'll be fine to take his place in Round 8, while inside midfielder Elijah Tsatas was a late out from the VFL match on Saturday night and given the short turn around, it could mean he's a chance to line up in the AFL. For the Roos, small forward Paul Curtis is facing a three-match ban, which the club may take to the tribunal.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $1.40, Roos $2.95

FRIDAY, MAY 2

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Could we see Ross Lyon swing the axe this week? If he does, Hugh Boxshall (24 disposals and two goals), Arie Schoenmaker (29 and seven marks) and Alix Tauru (17 and eight) were three of the best contributors in the VFL over the weekend, while Mattie's Phillipou could also feature in his first game of the season after being held back by a preseason leg injury. For the Dockers, Luke Jackson (hamstring) could return after missing two games unless the club elects to take a more cautious approach.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 24 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.10, Dockers $1.73

SATURDAY, MAY 3

Mars Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Dogs midfielder Adam Treloar is close to returning from a calf injury as the Dogs hunt three consecutive wins, while Taylor Duryea has also put his hand up after an impressive 31 disposals and eight marks for Footscray, where Liam Jones also played an effective role with 15 touches, six marks and a game-high eight intercepts. Meanwhile, Port Adelaide will be forced into at least one change after Josh Sinn was left concussed by a Paul Curtis tackle in round 7.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $1.35, Power $3.15

Adelaide Oval, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Adelaide will be hoping key forward Riley Thilthorpe is fit to play after badly dislocating his finger against the Dockers, and it's likely he'll need to prove his fitness during the week. Fellow forward Darcy Fogarty (shoulder) should also be in the mix, while young midfielder Sid Draper couldn't have done much more in the SANFL, picking up 29 disposals, eight clearances, and six inside 50s in a loss to Woodville-West Torrens. For the Blues, Zac Williams unfortunately went down with a calf injury early in the win against the Cats and while the extent of the damage is unknown, it's unlikely he'll face the Crows this week.

ESPN tip: Crows by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.53, Blues $2.50

MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: In a big blow, Collingwood will be without Dan McStay for the next 6-8 weeks after he injured his MCL against the Bombers, with Mason Cox and Charlie West two of the likely replacements. Lachie Schultz is also expected to have fully recovered from a hamstring injury and should be available. For the Cats, Gryan Miers comes out of concussion protocols on Saturday so it's unclear whether he'll be fit in time to face the Pies. There's also a watch on Tom Stewart who was hampered by a knee issue against the Blues, while Ted Clohesy (25 disposals and 14 tackles) stood out in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Pies by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Pies $1.60, Cats $2.35

Optus Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Is this the week Simon Goodwin recalls key forward Jacob van Rooyen? He starred for Casey in the VFL, slotting five goals from 16 disposals and nine marks, while Bailey Laurie (35 touches and two goals) was also prolific.

ESPN tip: Demons by 35 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $3.00, Demons $1.38

SUNDAY, MAY 4

SCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Ben Paton (calf) was subbed out of the Swans' loss against Gold Coast and if he is to be replaced, Angus Sheldrick's 34 touches in the VFL could be hard to ignore. Callum Mills (foot) is also nearing a return, but could still be one more week away.

ESPN tip: Giants by 20 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $2.35, Giants $1.60

MCG, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: The Hawks will make at least two changes after Karl Amon and Jack Scrimshaw were concussed against the Eagles, but it's better news for Richmond, who'll welcome back Noah Balta after the versatile key defender had to miss last week due to curfew.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 40 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.06, Tigers $9.50

Gabba, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: The Lions are expected to have key defender Jack Payne return after he was a late out against the Saints with illness, but the luckless-in-2025 Kai Lohmann (shoulder) has succumbed to another injury, with scans this week to determine the extent of the setback.

ESPN tip: Lions by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.55, Suns $2.45