Round 9 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, before the Saints host the Blues on Friday night.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 8

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Fremantle will be forced into at least one change after their shock defeat to the Saints last week, with Hayden Young sidelined by another hamstring strain. For the Pies, several players played no football at any level last week with a short five-day break clearly on Craig McRae's mind. Jeremy Howe was managed against the Cats and should be included in this week's squad, but expect some other changes.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $2.40, Magpies $1.57

FRIDAY, MAY 9

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Mason Wood is expected to clear concussion protocols this week and the Saints will be hoping he is fit and healthy enough to put his hand up for selection. Meanwhile, Jaxon Binns had 33 disposals, eight marks and one goal in the VFL and continues to put selection pressure on head coach Michael Voss.

ESPN tip: Blues by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.25, Blues $1.65

SATURDAY, MAY 10

MCG, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Both Karl Amon and Jack Scrimshaw will exit concussion protocols ahead of this match, and while Amon should be right to go, it wouldn't shock to see the club take a more cautious approach with the latter after suffering several head knocks this season. The Dees will lose swingman Harrison Petty to a concussion of his own this week.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $3.75, Hawks $1.27

Marvel Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: While tall wingman Harrison Jones' ankle injury isn't as bad as initially feared, he'll still have to spend several weeks on the sidelines. But he wasn't the only injured Bomber coming out of last week's clash, with Jordan Ridley (hamstring) set to miss at least a month and Jade Gresham (groin) also under a cloud.

ESPN tip: Swans by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $2.35, Swans $1.60

TIO Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Lachie Weller (hamstring) was subbed out early in the Q-Clash, and although he isn't a like-for-like replacement, how much more will Brayden Fiorini have to do in the VFL before Damien Hardwick rewards him with senior selection? Fiorini picked up another whopping 47 touches (he's averaging 38.4 for the season), 11 tackles, and booted three goals in a performance that might well be too hard to ignore.

ESPN tip: Suns by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.90, Bulldogs $1.90

Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: It's a huge boost for the Crows, who are set to regain underrated defender Mitch Hinge after serving his one-match rough conduct ban, while Lachie Murphy (27 disposals, seven clearances and two goals) was a standout in the SANFL and could be in the selection frame.

ESPN tip: Crows by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $2.35, Crows $1.60

SUNDAY, MAY 11

MCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern has entered concussion protocols and will miss this week's clash against the Tigers.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $1.55, Eagles $2.45

GMHBA Stadium, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Tom Stewart (knee) missed Geelong's thrilling win over the Magpies but it's unclear if he will return this week, while his teammate Gryan Miers is now out of concussion protocols and should be fit to face the Giants. There's also a watch on Stephen Coniglio (glute) who has now missed six matches, the GWS taking a cautious approach with his recovery.

ESPN tip: Cats by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.48, Giants $2.65

Ninja Stadium, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Unfortunately for the Kangas, Jackson Archer has been ruled out for up to eight weeks due to a hamstring injury. Griffin Logue, Aidan Corr, Darcy Tucker and Zac Fisher loom as some of the options of Alastair Clarkson.

ESPN tip: Lions by 35 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $6.00, Lions $1.13