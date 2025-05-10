Suns defy Dogs late surge to remain kings of the north

Open Extended Reactions

Gold Coast have survived an improbable late Western Bulldogs charge to continue their Darwin dominance with a 10-point AFL victory.

The Suns led by 28 points midway through the final term and were seemingly home with the Bulldogs losing their legs in the Northern Territory heat.

But the Dogs kicked four goals in seven minutes to trail by just three points, with nearly four minutes left to find the winner.

Scrambling efforts across the park saved the Suns in a 15.16 (106) to 14.12 (96) victory that moves them to 6-2 and back into the AFL's top four.

Nick Holman celebrates a goal for the Suns. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Prized recruit Daniel Rioli (24 disposals) shone in his homecoming game, kicking an early running goal from 50 metres and then terrorising the Bulldogs with his run and carry through the middle of the ground.

The midfield battle was crucial, goals often coming straight from clearances as Tom Liberatore (35 disposals, 10 clearances), Ed Richards and Marcus Bontempelli waged war with Matt Rowell, Touk Miller and Noah Anderson (28 and seven).

Richards levelled the contest early in the third term and a miss from point-blank from Aaron Naughton put the Bulldogs ahead by one point.

Rowell led the Suns' rally though, nailing a curling shot for goal and winning important ball as Ben Long, Sam Flanders, Ben King and Sam Clohesy all booted majors to build a match-high 22-point lead at the final break.

Nick Holman's goal to begin the fourth term provided some breathing space, the Bulldogs (sixth, 5-4) running out of gas in the heat as John Noble capped a fine game with what felt like the match-sealer.

But Sam Davidson kicked two in a hurry and Bontempelli was there to toe another home, the momentum turning before the Suns fell over the line.

The Suns put together some early passages of brilliance and should have had more to show for it, if not for some lacklustre final options and poor shooting.

Carlton recruit Matthew Kennedy was the surprise packet up front for the Bulldogs, kicking three majors for just the third time in 127 games, all before halftime.

Mac Andrew copped an accidental flying knee to the head but was cleared to return to the game and produce some crucial second-half spoils.