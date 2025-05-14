AFL admit 'failed' process in umpire debacle

Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

The AFL has admitted a process "failed", compounding the debacle around the on-field mishandling of a concussion to Collingwood forward Lachie Schultz.

The Magpies said on Wednesday they had not heard from the league in days, even after the AFL's health and safety protocols had come under fire.

The AFL has been slammed for bungling an investigation into why Schultz wasn't removed from the field, despite clearly being in trouble following a collision with Fremantle defender Jordan Clark last Thursday night.

AFL football boss Laura Kane has taken responsibility for the situation after becoming aware umpires had actually noticed Schultz was injured.

The AFL initially released a statement saying umpires didn't see Schultz on the ground, but would have stopped play had they realised.

Then late on Wednesday the league sent out another statement, saying there had been an initial miscommunication last Friday.

"Our process in determining what happened Thursday night failed and for that we take full responsibility," Kane said.

"Today we have determined there was a miscommunication from members of the umpiring department, not the field umpires, which formed the basis of our initial public statement on Friday.

Lachie Schultz collapses in the hands of trainers.

"Those team members have been counselled and reminded of the importance of ensuring our process is fully followed regarding these types of incidents and in this instance it was not."

Kane added she had asked colleague Josh Mahoney to ensure the miscommunication did not happen again.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae was adamant postmatch on Thursday night play should have been halted.

Magpies football boss Charlie Gardiner stepped in ahead of McRae's weekly media conference to address questions about the AFL and umpiring.

"A little bit surprised with some of the internal communications (at the AFL)," Gardiner said on Wednesday.

"But from our perspective it doesn't really change our position, which was we felt like on the night that play should have been stopped.

"We were contacted (by the AFL) on Friday just as a check-in.

"They informed us that they felt that the right decision would have been to stop the game, and they followed that with the public position.

"But we haven't had any further contact other than that."

Several AFL umpires attended Collingwood's training session on Wednesday, but Gardiner insisted it was "part of our ordinary training plan."

Gardiner said there were no "formal" discussions about the issues of the past week.

Earlier, AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh condemned the league's handling of the situation.

"What this highlights to us is that the process of dealing with vital health and safety issues on the field is unclear, and there are many recent examples of the industry needing to better prepare everyone for when these situations occur," said Marsh, after on-field audio was leaked of the umpires discussing Schultz at the time.

"Equally, we are disappointed that the AFL failed to appropriately review a serious on-field incident, but acknowledge that they have taken responsibility for this.

It is the latest in a series of bungled incidents over on-field injuries in the past 12 months.

Melbourne star Christian Petracca was allowed back onto the field despite clearly being distressed in the 2024 King's Birthday match against Collingwood.

It was later found Petracca had suffered life-threatening injuries following an accidental knee to his back from Magpies captain Darcy Moore.

Geelong ace Jeremy Cameron refused to come off the ground against Port Adelaide when approached by doctors following a head knock. He was later diagnosed with concussion.

More recently, play wasn't stopped when Essendon tall Harry Jones lay on the ground in pain with a dislocated ankle against North Melbourne.

Port coach Ken Hinkley believes there's not "great consistency" coming out of the AFL.

"When you get inconsistencies you do get some doubt, and you get a lack of confidence at times," Hinkley said on Wednesday.

"But it's a pretty hard game to manage, a pretty hard game to get right all the time for us as coaches and players. I'm sure it's the same for administrators.

"And what we all could ask is that you review that and you get better at that and the consistent message would be there.

"There seems to be a fair bit of confusion going around."

Kane admitted the first AFL statement released about the Schultz incident was "incorrect, but we were given the wrong information from the umpires."

The umpire fraternity is privately seething about the fallout from the situation.