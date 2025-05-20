On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels makes the case the Western Bulldogs aren't just finals contenders, but a genuine premiership challenger. (1:07)

Essendon coach Brad Scott insists he has "no issues" with resurfaced speculation linking James Hird to a remarkable return to the Bombers.

Two days after Essendon's 91-point smashing by the Western Bulldogs, former Essendon president Paul Little gave a provocative statement saying he would not rule out a push to return to the club's board.

The report on the Seven Network claimed should Little -- who led the Bombers from 2013-15, after the damaging supplements regime -- would seek to remove Scott and install Hird as coach if he was back in charge.

Brad Scott has said he's not concerned of rumours surrounding the return of James Hird to Essendon. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Club legend Hird rubbished the report just hours later on Monday night: "It's news to me and I haven't spoken to Paul Little for months. I nearly fell of the couch when I heard it."

Scott has regularly spoke about the need for stability at former AFL giant Essendon, who haven't won a finals match in 21 years, since he became coach ahead of the 2023 season.

The 49-year-old did his best to dismiss questions about the story on Tuesday, saying he didn't "react at all".

"The risk in any of that is that it distracts me from the task at hand," said Scott when asked if he had sought reassurances from the current Bombers board.

"I've been really overwhelmed with the level of support and follow through, really the things that I made clear that were non-negotiables when I came to the club, around things like stability and support for all levels of the football club.

"Our board, executive have delivered on those things.

"I just need to focus on my job and let all the other stuff go on in the background, not let it distract me or anyone else who's in a position, coaching or the executive.

"The thing you learn in 30 years of the AFL industry, there's always something going on.

"The more you get distracted by those things, you take your eye off what you really need to be focused on."

Hird coached Essendon from 2011-13, served an AFL suspension during the 2014 season, before exiting amid poor results and the flown-on effects of the supplements saga in 2015.

When the Bombers coaching job became vacant at the end of 2022, Kevin Sheedy - who still sat on the Essendon board - publicly supported Hird, even after Scott had been chosen.

Hird has made a return to coaching at VFL level this year, acting as an assistant Port Melbourne.

In a bizarre twist, Scott will appear on the Nine Network's Footy Classified program with Hird - a regular panellist - on Tuesday night.

"We've known each other for over 30 years," Scott said of his relationship with Hird.

"We don't spend a lot of time together.

"But he's now a member of the media, and I try to be as respectful to all members of the media as a collective.

"This might surprise you but I don't have any issues with the last 24 hours, whatsoever."

Essendon (5-4) sit 10th ahead of their Dreamtime clash with Richmond at the MCG on Friday night.