Round 11 of the 2025 AFL season is in the books. So, it's time to react ... or overreact.

Was Ross Lyon out of line with his Gold Coast comments? Is there a new best player at the Dees?

Let's get to this week's overreactions, where we judge a few major takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Ross Lyon needs to keep his mouth shut

Moments before Sunday afternoon's clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, Saints coach Ross Lyon threw a cheeky, and, quite frankly, unprompted, barb at the Suns, claiming the club was the AFL's "nepo baby". In other words, they're only showing signs of life because the league has helped prop them up since its inception.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Sorry, Ross, but you can't be saying that sort of stuff. Not only is it completely disrespectful to Gold Coast, its players, and staff, but is it even accurate? That's certainly debatable.

Suns coach Damien Hardwick was right to snap back and remind Lyon he should instead be focusing his attention on the club he leads, one that has lost six of its last seven games and slipped to 14th on the ladder.

But alas, we know that's just not Lyon's style. For years he's been a prickly customer who isn't afraid to speak his mind, often landing himself in hot water. Last month he berated a journalist for asking an innocent, and totally legitimate question in a press conference. Grow up, Ross.

Kysaiah Pickett is now Melbourne's best player

Melbourne has no shortage of star power; Max Gawn is still performing at an All-Australian level, Christian Petracca is a proven match-winner despite not being at his absolute peak, and Clayton Oliver has been a midfield mainstay for years. But as the Dees try to spark something in 2025 -- they've won five of their past six matches -- it's Kysaiah Pickett who is producing the most electric football for Simon Goodwin.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

He might not be Melbourne's most important or most consistent player, but on current form, Kozzy is their best. His Round 11 performance against Sydney where he tallied 24 disposals, five goals, and 13 score involvements was one of the most complete and explosive games we've seen all year, by any player. But it hasn't really been a one-off. In his eight games this season (after missing the first three through suspension), Pickett is averaging 20.4 disposals and 2.3 goals per game, terrific numbers for a forward-mid.

But stats alone don't capture his impact. Pickett has speed to burn, agility around contests, flies for marks, and creativity that makes him almost impossible to defend, his ability to break games open and create something out of nothing inside 50 just fun to watch. He's Melbourne's most damaging player by a long way right now.

While Gawn, Petracca and Oliver remain pillars of the side, Pickett is the player tipping games in Melbourne's favour, doing it in ways none of his teammates have.