Ladder-leaders flex muscle to continue Hawthorn's slide

Rampaging Collingwood have blown Hawthorn away by 51 points at the MCG, inflicting a third-straight defeat upon the Hawks.

Under more pressure than any other team during the week after a 33-point loss to Brisbane, Hawthorn just couldn't go with the red-hot Magpies in front of 83,706 fans.

Collingwood slammed through six straight goals from late in the second quarter to midway through the third term, setting up the 16.11 (107) to 8.8 (56) win.

Steele Sidebottom of the Magpies celebrates kicking a goal against the Hawks. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

In an added blow for the Hawks, ruckman Lloyd Meek is facing a suspension after making late contact with Collingwood's Patrick Lipinski in the third quarter.

Meek crashed into Lipinski from behind and the winger was forced from the field, where he later failed a concussion test.

Collingwood players immediately flew the flag for Lipinski, sparking a mini melee, before kicking an easy goal from the goalsquare after a 50m penalty paid.