The Western Bulldogs have ended speculation about Luke Beveridge's future, after club and coach agreed to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday.

It means Beveridge will be at the helm of the Bulldogs until the end of the 2027 season. He was due to come out of contract this year.

The 2016 premiership coach has been in the top job since 2015.

...more to come.