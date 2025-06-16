Jake Michaels believes Collingwood star Nick Daicos is the most damaging player in the league when given a free run. (1:04)

Round 15 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Dockers and Bombers. Then, on Friday evening, it's a blockbuster between the Cats and Lions at GMHBA Stadium.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: The Dockers will be hoping Alex Pearce (shin) and Brandon Walker (shoulder) will be available this week after separate injury setbacks, but there's no reprieve for the young Bombers who continue to push through the longest injury list in the AFL. In saying that, Elijah Tsatas (30 disposals) and Dylan Shiel (27 and two goals) could be in the selection frame after solid outings in the VFL, while the club has also confirmed a debut for emerging young ruck Vigo Visentini.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 35 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.20, Bombers $4.75

FRIDAY, JUNE 20

GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Brisbane will be forced into at least one change for its clash with the Cats this week after Jack Payne suffered a patella tendon rupture in last week's loss to the Giants, with Darcy Gardiner looking a likely replacement. Tom Doedee has also been progressing in the VFL as he continues to eye his first senior appearance since rupturing his ACL.

ESPN tip: Cats by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.42, Lions $2.90

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

MCG, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow was subbed out of the win over the Eagles with calf tightness but is confident of facing the Roos this week, while mystery surrounds the fitness of counterpart Harry McKay who has been struggling with knee soreness, with Michael Voss conceding the club is weighing up surgery for the Coleman medallist.

ESPN tip: Blues by 37 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.25, Kangaroos $4.10

Adelaide Oval, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: There'll be eyes on Port trio Ollie Wines (knee), Aliir Aliir (knee) and Jason Horne-Francis (shoulder) this week, who were all worse for wear following a gritty win against the Dees in Round 14, although those injuries are expected to be very minor and the club is hopeful all three will face Sydney. Meanwhile, the Swans will regain Joel Amartey from suspension this week, and Errol Gulden (ankle) and Tom Papley (foot) are edging a lot closer to a return.

ESPN tip: Power by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.57, Swans $2.45

Marvel Stadium, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood will be hoping to regain defender Brayden Maynard (foot) this week, provided he gets through training unscathed, while Mattaes Phillipou could be in the mix for the Saints after taking a cautious approach with his calf recovery.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.17, Saints $5.25

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

ENGIE Stadium, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: GWS captain Toby Greene (glute) failed to pass a fitness test last week and was a late out against the Lions but should be fit to face Gold Coast on Sunday in what would be a massive inclusion.

ESPN tip: Giants by 2 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.74, Suns $2.15

Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 39 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.06, Tigers $11.50