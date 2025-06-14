Cats pounce on Bombers to charge into AFL top two

Open Extended Reactions

Jeremy Cameron and Bailey Smith have put injury-ravaged Essendon to the sword as Geelong leapt into second place on the AFL ladder with an imposing 95-point thrashing.

The Cats' multi-pronged attack fired as they nudged out to a 23-point lead at quarter-time and never looked back.

Cameron monstered Jayden Laverde to kick six goals in Saturday's 23.13 (151) to 8.8 (56) win at the MCG to reach 44 for the season and pull clear of GWS spearhead Jesse Hogan (38) in the Coleman Medal race.

Brownlow Medal contender Smith showed no signs of the hamstring tightness that sidelined him against West Coast.

Shaun Mannagh (left) and Lawson Humphries of the Cats celebrate Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The gun recruit racked up 24 disposals in the first half and finished with 41 plus 760 metres gained as he and Max Holmes (873 metres gained, 36 disposals) continued their dynamic midfield partnership.

Shannon Neale (four goals) and Shaun Mannagh (three) chipped in, and skipper Patrick Dangerfield (two goals, 10 score involvements) was a constant threat as Geelong monstered Essendon's undermanned and undersized defence.

The win came at a cost for Chris Scott's Cats, with key defender Sam De Koning substituted in the third quarter after injuring his left shoulder early in the game.

Brad Scott's Bombers are still three to four weeks away from regaining the likes of injured Jordan Ridley, Zach Reid, Kyle Langford and Mason Redman.

Ben McKay (foot) also remains sidelined, while Sam Draper is among four players done for the season.

The gulf in class was evident and Geelong will feel exceptionally confident heading into Friday's blockbuster against reigning premiers Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium.

Essendon haven't beaten Geelong since 2018 and have defeated the Cats just four times over the past 20 years.

Essendon ruck Todd Goldstein (30 hitouts, 20 disposals) battled hard, while Will Setterfield (31 disposals) and Jye Caldwell (28 disposals) were busy and skipper Zach Merrett (29 disposals) was typically prolific.

Cameron, Neale and Mannagh kicked two goals apiece in the first term to Essendon's two as the Cats punished the Bombers' turnovers.

Essendon have kicked two goals or fewer in the first quarter of their past five games.

The Cats led by 35 points at halftime, and despite Essendon spearhead Peter Wright booting the first goal of the second half, Geelong were unfazed and kicked five of the next six majors to tighten their grip on the contest.

The final quarter proved a formality as the Cats drilled home seven goals while keeping Essendon goalless.

The Bombers, now on a three-game losing streak, face Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Thursday.