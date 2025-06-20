West Coast star McGovern retires due to concussion

Rodney Eade discusses how Chris Scott has tweaked Geelong's midfield to release Bailey Smith and Max Holmes as two of the league's most devastating runners. (3:08)

West Coast star Jeremy McGovern has been forced into premature retirement through concussion.

McGovern's 197-game career comes to an end after the decision was made for the key defender by the AFL's concussion panel.

The 2018 premiership player had suffered a head knock in their round-eight fixture against Melbourne and was referred to the panel after failing to recover following the mandatory 12-day period.

Teammates check on Jeremy McGovern after a collision during West Coast's clash with Melbourne in Round 8, 2025. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

McGovern, 33, announced his retirement on Friday.

"It's been an absolute honour to pull on the West Coast jumper for the past 15 years and it's something that I will forever be grateful for," McGovern said in a club statement.

"As much as this isn't the way I would have liked to go out, I respect the decision.

"I'm gutted I don't get to pull the jumper on and run out one more time, but sometimes this is the way the game goes."

McGovern finishes his career as a five-time All Australian and premiership player. Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Drafted to the Eagles with pick No.44 in the 2010 rookie draft, McGovern ends his career as a five-time All-Australian and the club's reigning John Worsfold medallist.

"To the club, I can't explain how much you have given me over my time here and I can't thank you enough for drafting a fat kid from Albany and giving him a crack," McGovern said.

"I've always loved the game and winning a premiership is every kid's dream, but the lifelong friendships and relationships you build through footy mean more to me than anything.

"I will forever be indebted to West Coast and I will always bleed blue and gold."