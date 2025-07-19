Tigers find answer to Reid rampage in win over Eagles

Open Extended Reactions

Richmond's belated decision to put the clamps on Harley Reid has paid massive dividends as the Tigers produced their best quarter of the season on the way to a 49-point win over West Coast at Optus Stadium.

Reid ran riot during the first half of Saturday night's match, tallying 20 disposals and six clearances to ensure the Eagles trailed by just nine points at the long break.

But when Jack Ross was sent to Reid as a hard tag for the start of the third quarter, it proved to be the end for West Coast.

Reid tallied just four disposals for the term as Richmond piled on eight goals to one for the quarter on the way to the 16.9 (105) to 8.8 (56) win in front of a 44,252-strong crowd.

Tim Taranto finished with three goals and seven clearances from 30 disposals for Richmond, while Jacob Hopper (33 disposals, nine clearances two goals) also enjoyed a big night.

Rhyan Mansell of the Tigers celebrates a goal Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Reid had 27 disposals and six clearances to go with two final-quarter goals when he was shifted into attack, while Liam Duggan (31 disposals) battled hard in an overwhelmed defence.

Richmond's fifth win of the season means the Eagles (1-17) are now all-but guaranteed to collect the wooden spoon.

West Coast dominated territory in the opening term, but it was Richmond who nailed the key moments to take a five-point lead into the first break.

The highlight belonged to Tigers speedster Maurice Rioli, who produced the chase down tackle of the year when he made up a 10m deficit to run down Brady Hough as the Eagles midfielder was taking his third bounce.

Rioli's moment of magic, which was even better than Tom Liberatore's effort to chase down St Kilda speedster Brad Hill in April, set up Taranto for the first of his two goals for the quarter.

"You could see him coming from a mile away," Richmond coach Adem Yze said of the Rioli's tackle.

"What it does is create spirit and energy for our boys. I'm really proud of him."

Just to prove he was no one-trick pony, Rioli produced another memorable moment in the second term by diving full length to smother Harry Edwards, jumping to his feet to toe poke the ball forward before delivering a pin-point pass to Toby Nankervis in the goal square.

In the middle, Reid was having one hell of a quarter.

The crowd was left incensed when Reid was pushed into a seated security guard by Seth Campbell.

Reid took the harsh treatment in his stride, giving the security guard a high-five before collecting the ball to take his free kick.

With Reid firing in the midfield, West Coast looked every chance of pulling off their second win of the season.

But their midfield became road kill once Reid was tagged out of the contest in the third quarter, with the Tigers piling on an avalanche of goals in what became their best term for the season to date.

The Eagles' only highlight for the term was a miraculous goal from Liam Ryan, whose dribbling effort from the tightest of angles bounced over a Richmond player and through for a goal.