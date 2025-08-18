On Red Time, Mason Cox discusses the importance of list harmony over chasing big-money recruits, and what St Kilda can learn from legendary US coach Nick Saban's warning about spending big on the wrong players. (1:51)

Cox: 'You have to pay the right people to be successful' (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 24 of the AFL season gets underway on Thursday night with a clash between old rivals Essendon and Carlton. There's also a bunch of games to play that will have finals ramifications.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

MCG, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Mitch McGovern didn't feature in the VFL on Sunday given the short turnaround so could be in the selection frame for the Blues' final match of the season. But Michael Voss will have to make at least one change, with Cooper Lord entering concussion protocols. For the Bombers, Jayden Laverde was subbed out of last week's loss against the Saints with a hip injury and is no guarantee to suit up.

ESPN tip: Blues by 24 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $3.90, Blues $1.25

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

MCG, 7:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood is likely to regain defender Jeremy Howe after missing last week's game due to concussion protocols, in what will be a huge boost for a must-win clash.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.32, Demons $3.40

Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Ollie Wines is facing a three-match ban after his bump on Cooper Lord last week and could miss the Travis Boak-Ken Hinkley farewell game. Ryan Burton will be touch and go with his knee injury, but Jeremy Finlayson could be in the mix after gathering 23 disposals and kicking two goals in the SANFL.

ESPN tip: Suns by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $3.90, Suns $1.25

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: North star Cam Zurhaar was subbed out with an ankle injury in the win over the Tigers and could miss this week, while the Crows could regain Rory Laird after serving a one-match ban.

ESPN tip: Crows by 46 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $7.50, Crows $1.09

MCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Unfortunately for the Tigers, scans have indicated a broken leg for veteran Nick Vlastuin.

ESPN tip: Cats 58 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $16.00, Cats $1.01

Optus Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Swans by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.50, Swans $1.20

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

ENGIE Stadium, 12:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Giants by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.20, Saints $4.50

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Adam Treloar made a successful return via the VFL over the weekend, picking up 40 disposals and kicking one goal in a big win for Footscray.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.30, Dockers $3.50

Gabba, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Brisbane key forward Eric Hipwood will miss up to four weeks with a calf injury, adding to the Lions' woes with Lachie Neale (quad) still sidelined. Meanwhile, scans will determine the extent of Jarrod Berry's shoulder injury after dislocating it at Optus Stadium.

ESPN tip: Lions by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.57, Hawks $2.40

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

People First Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Suns by 33 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $TBA, Bombers $TBA