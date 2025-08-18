Round 24 of the AFL season gets underway on Thursday night with a clash between old rivals Essendon and Carlton. There's also a bunch of games to play that will have finals ramifications.
Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 21
Essendon vs. Carlton
Team news: Mitch McGovern didn't feature in the VFL on Sunday given the short turnaround so could be in the selection frame for the Blues' final match of the season. But Michael Voss will have to make at least one change, with Cooper Lord entering concussion protocols. For the Bombers, Jayden Laverde was subbed out of last week's loss against the Saints with a hip injury and is no guarantee to suit up.
ESPN tip: Blues by 24 points
Pointsbet odds: Bombers $3.90, Blues $1.25
Get your tips in now on the ESPNfootytips app!
FRIDAY, AUGUST 22
Collingwood vs. Melbourne
Team news: Collingwood is likely to regain defender Jeremy Howe after missing last week's game due to concussion protocols, in what will be a huge boost for a must-win clash.
ESPN tip: Magpies by 22 points
Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.32, Demons $3.40
Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Team news: Ollie Wines is facing a three-match ban after his bump on Cooper Lord last week and could miss the Travis Boak-Ken Hinkley farewell game. Ryan Burton will be touch and go with his knee injury, but Jeremy Finlayson could be in the mix after gathering 23 disposals and kicking two goals in the SANFL.
ESPN tip: Suns by 14 points
Pointsbet odds: Power $3.90, Suns $1.25
SATURDAY, AUGUST 23
North Melbourne vs. Adelaide
Team news: North star Cam Zurhaar was subbed out with an ankle injury in the win over the Tigers and could miss this week, while the Crows could regain Rory Laird after serving a one-match ban.
ESPN tip: Crows by 46 points
Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $7.50, Crows $1.09
Richmond vs. Geelong
Team news: Unfortunately for the Tigers, scans have indicated a broken leg for veteran Nick Vlastuin.
ESPN tip: Cats 58 points
Pointsbet odds: Tigers $16.00, Cats $1.01
West Coast vs. Sydney
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Swans by 19 points
Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.50, Swans $1.20
SUNDAY, AUGUST 24
GWS vs. St Kilda
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Giants by 11 points
Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.20, Saints $4.50
Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle
Team news: Adam Treloar made a successful return via the VFL over the weekend, picking up 40 disposals and kicking one goal in a big win for Footscray.
ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 7 points
Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.30, Dockers $3.50
Brisbane vs. Hawthorn
Team news: Brisbane key forward Eric Hipwood will miss up to four weeks with a calf injury, adding to the Lions' woes with Lachie Neale (quad) still sidelined. Meanwhile, scans will determine the extent of Jarrod Berry's shoulder injury after dislocating it at Optus Stadium.
ESPN tip: Lions by 3 points
Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.57, Hawks $2.40
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27
Gold Coast vs. Essendon
People First Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Suns by 33 points
Pointsbet odds: Suns $TBA, Bombers $TBA