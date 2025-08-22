Howe injury concern as Pies sweat on AFL top-four hopes

Open Extended Reactions

Collingwood face a nervous wait to see if they've done enough to secure an AFL top-four spot amid serious concerns over Jeremy Howe's latest setback after a narrow six-point escape against Melbourne.

Howe's horror run continued when he was substituted out of the Magpies' heart-stopping 11.16 (82) to 11.10 (76) victory at the MCG on Friday night with a groin injury before halftime.

Brody Mihocek (wrist) and Beau McCreery (foot) were also nursing injuries on what could become a costly night for Craig McRae's side.

Collingwood (16-7) sit third on the live ladder but could still fall out of the top four by the end of the home-and-away season, depending on other results.

Wasteful in front of goal, the Magpies trailed Melbourne by 15 points early in the fourth quarter.

Dan Houston of the Magpies runs with the ball Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

But they surged home with the final four majors to end a three-match losing skid and post just their second victory of the last six weeks.

It ensures they will enter the finals on a positive note, though key defender Howe's role in the major round is in significant doubt.

The 35-year-old appeared to tell club medical staff he felt a "pop" in the groin and will have scans to determine the full extent of the damage.

"When you hear a pop, that normally means you've twanged it pretty good," AFL legend Jason Dunstall said on Fox Footy.

"I'd be very concerned as a Collingwood supporter after seeing him say, 'I heard a pop.' That is a genuine concern."

Howe, who was in All-Australian calculations in the first half of the season, has also been sidelined with a hamstring injury and concussion in recent weeks.

A wayward start in front of goal - kicking 2.7 in the first quarter - meant Collingwood's lead was just 13 points at halftime, despite their control in general play.

It looked like the Magpies' wastefulness would cost them victory when Melbourne kicked five goals to one in the third quarter on the back of a 20-10 inside-50 count.

The Demons led by a game-high 15 points when Christian Petracca booted the first goal of the final term.

But Collingwood steadied with the next four goals, while Melbourne missed a series of shots at the other end.

Jamie Elliott and Lachie Schultz kicked two goals each for the Magpies, and Daniel McStay stepped up with the crucial last major after a quiet performance.

Jordan De Goey (26 touches, one goal) and Nick Daicos (27 disposals, five clearances) were also influential.

Bayley Fritsch kicked three goals for Melbourne, who ended their season with a 7-16 record after three consecutive defeats under caretaker coach Troy Chaplin - including two by single-figure margins.