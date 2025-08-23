Geelong lock up top-two spot, Cameron secures Coleman

Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off securing an 11th top-two finish since 2007, Geelong will enter the finals with just one unavailable player as they eye a second premiership in four seasons.

In a giant mismatch, the Cats crushed rebuilding Richmond early before managing just three second-half goals to seven as they won by 39 points at the MCG.

As Jeremy Cameron bagged four goals to wrap up his second Coleman Medal, Geelong cruised in a glorified training run to win 14.19 (103) to 9.10 (64).

Star defender Tom Stewart appeared to make high contact with Tigers forward Maurice Rioli in the dying stages, but Cats coach Chris Scott believed there was "nothing in it".

Richmond coach Adem Yze confirmed Rioli wasn't injured, likely saving Stewart from any match review officer scrutiny.

Geelong will welcome back suspended forward Shannon Neale for their qualifying final, with young ruckman Toby Conway the only player on their injury list.

The Cats' fitness pales in comparison to rivals such as Brisbane, Collingwood, and GWS, who are dealing with major injury troubles.

"It's just remarkable that you have nine teams who have had such good seasons, and one of them is going to miss," Scott said.

"It seemed to us for a long time that all those teams would have confidence that on their day they could beat any of the other teams.

"Then it comes down to things like how you are on the day, what sort of form you're in, and what sort of availability you have.

"On that note, we think we're pretty well positioned, obviously not over-confident."

Trailing by 71 points midway through the third quarter, Richmond fought out the match strongly when it appeared the margin could blow out to three figures.

Having been on track to become the first player since 2008 to enjoy a 100-goal season, Cameron has tailed off in recent weeks to reach 83, and will need a legendary September to attain three figures.

A goalless performance against Sydney last week could end up being the match that costs him the rare achievement.

But teammate Tom Atkins did break the record for most tackles in a season during the last quarter, passing the previous mark of 202 set by Scott Selwood of West Coast, and ending on 203.

Geelong will enter their 13th finals series under Scott having only played bottom-10 opponents for the past six weeks.

The Cats' last two games against top-eight clubs ended in defeats to Brisbane and GWS.

"We played pretty well under pressure against the Swans, who were pretty hot last week," Scott said.