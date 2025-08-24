Dockers grab AFL finals spot as Dogs face nervous wait

Open Extended Reactions

Fremantle have booked a spot in the AFL finals with a stunning 15-point upset of the Western Bulldogs in their virtual elimination clash.

A blistering seven-goal second quarter laid the platform for the Dockers in their 17.10 (112) to 14.13 (97) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Justin Longmuir's side (16-7) could have finished as low as ninth with a loss, but will now host an elimination final in week one.

The Bulldogs face a nervous wait to learn their finals fate, which will be determined when Gold Coast host Essendon in the last game of the home-and-away season.

If the Suns avoid defeat on Wednesday night, they will replace the Bulldogs in the top eight.

Caleb Serong (24 disposals), Jordan Clark (23), Shai Bolton (19 touches, two goals) and Neil Erasmus (20 touches, six clearances, one goal) were all important in Fremantle's crucial win.

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal for the Dockers. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Dockers captain Alex Pearce was superb in blunting Bulldogs spearhead Sam Darcy and Brennan Cox kept Aaron Naughton (two goals) mostly quiet.

Tall forwards Patrick Voss, Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy had three goals each.

The only sour note for the Dockers was Sam Switkowski's knee injury, which forced the small forward off the ground in the final quarter.

Fremantle kicked two of the first three goals against the run of play before the Bulldogs' early dominance started to tell.

The home side led 4.5 to 2.2 at quarter-time on the back of a 19-10 inside-50 count.

But the game was flipped on its head after the break, as the Dockers seized control with seven unanswered goals in the second-quarter avalanche.

Their midfield lifted behind Serong, Amiss delivered with two superb snaps, one from either pocket, and Bolton got in on the act in the front half.

The margin ballooned to 32 points before Joel Freijah ended a 44-minute Bulldogs goal drought with a much-needed major in the third term.

Both sides had chances as the intensity went up another gear, and late goals to substitute Arthur Jones and captain Marcus Bontempelli kept the Dogs alive.

But an important Voss major on the run, followed by a trademark celebration, steadied the visitors, who led by 32 points at the final change.

Voss and Treacy kicked the first two goals of the final quarter and the Dockers held their opponents at arm's length from there despite some desperate efforts from the Dogs, who kicked seven goals to four in the last term.

Bulldogs skipper Bontempelli fought hard in a losing battle with 33 disposals, 11 clearances and two goals.

Tom Liberatore (27 disposals, eight clearances) also toiled and Freijah finished with three majors.