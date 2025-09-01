The Red Time team debates whether the West Coast captain leaving the bottom side for a premiership contender exposes flaws in the AFL's free agency system. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

The first week of AFL finals gets underway on Thursday night with a massive clash between Adelaide and Collingwood. Then, it's Geelong and Brisbane on Friday evening.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: The Pies will be forced into at least one change with defender Jeremy Howe sidelined for at least three weeks after sustaining a groin injury against the Demons in Round 24. There's a watch on Beau McCreery's fitness, while Bobby Hill is trying to make his case for a return despite playing just one AFL match in the last 10 weeks. For the Crows, Izak Rankine will miss through suspension, and dynamic small forward Josh Rachele has been ruled out of a return from his knee injury. But Max Michalanney looks set to return from a hamstring strain.

ESPN tip: Crows by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.59, Magpies $2.35

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: The Lions took extra caution with the recovery of injured pair Jarrod Berry (shoulder) and Lachie Neale (quad), but both are expected to return on Friday night in what will be a boost to Brisbane's midfield. Key forward Eric Hipwood won't play due to a calf issue.

ESPN tip: Cats by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.65, Lions $2.25

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

ENGIE Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: The Giants could welcome back a host of stars, including Brent Daniels, Jesse Hogan, Josh Kelly, Jake Stringer, and Jack Buckley, but it's unclear whether coach Adam Kingsley will make five changes heading into a do-or-die final. Meanwhile, Hawthorn utility Josh Weddle got through a half for Box Hill in the VFL after suffering a back injury in Round 16, and could be a chance to feature on Saturday afternoon.

ESPN tip: Giants by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.80, Hawks $2.00

Optus Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: TBD

ESPN tip: Dockers 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.56, Suns $2.45