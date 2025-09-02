Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway! Stay abreast of all the Round 4 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 06

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Casey Fields, 12:35pm (AEST)

What to watch for: To kick off the round, Richmond will travel to Casey Fields in search of their first win of the season, but the quest won't be easy. Melbourne is looking damaging, led by Kate Hore, arguably one of the classiest footballers in the league, who skippers a team featuring a fit and firing Tayla Harris, midfield containing Eliza McNamara, Tyla Hanks, and the underrated Maeve Chaplin. However, there were worrying signs for the Demons last weekend when they only narrowly escaped with four points over the Magpies. In their first game without Olivia Purcell, Melbourne's midfield managed just four centre clearances, and with Purcell absent again, facing the likes of Mon Conti and Ellie McKenzie could spell trouble. Despite the loss, there were positives for the Tigers. They won the stats sheet against the Bombers in contested possession and inside 50s, but missing wide-open chances ultimately cost them the game. Ally Dallaway's recall injected much-needed energy; her pressure in the contest was exceptional. Paige Scott also looked lively and looms as a player bound for a breakout performance at her new club against quality opposition.

ESPN tip: Demons by 28 points.

Gold Coast vs. GWS

People First Stadium, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Despite their ladder positions, Gold Coast vs. GWS shapes as an intriguing contest. In what's looking like an early battle for the spoon, both teams are desperate for a win, and this may be one of the few genuine chances either gets to sing the team song this season. For the Giants, their performance against the Crows was admirable, with Zarlie Goldsworthy back firing in the midfield a great sight for GWS fans. Goldsworthy finished with a team-high 25 disposals and was highly influential in attack, while Cambridge McCormick's 500 metres gained, run off halfback, and long kicking drove the "orange tsunami" forward. GWS will look to finish off their forward half domination as they led the Crows in forward-half intercepts (25-10), but were unable to get reward on the scoreboard, finishing with 2.10 (22). For Gold Coast, Katie Lynch and Jacqueline Dupuy are set to return to add experience and hopefully boost efficiency. Last week, the Suns managed just 44.1% efficiency inside forward 50, despite star midfielders Niamh McLaughlin and Charlie Rowbottom being the top two disposal winners on the ground.. Can Lauren Bella take advantage of the Giants' inexperienced Irish ruck duo in Eilish O'Dowd and Cate Kos?

ESPN tip: Giants by 5 points.

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

IKON Park, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Last week, Carlton proved the naysayers wrong by toppling Brisbane at home. There were concerns about their scoring ability, but the presence of Tara Bohanna firing on Sunday answered those questions. The Blues are looking well-gelled, with their young players slotting seamlessly into the side and striking the right balance between youth and experience. Abby McKay and Mimi Hill are leading the club with poise, providing enough experience to be competition leaders, despite their young age. What's most exciting is Carlton's ball movement through chains, with run and speed from players like Erone Fitzpatrick and Dayna Finn helping drive transition play. Carlton generated 7.2 (44 points) from intercept chains, leaving the Lions unable to keep up or even get their hands on the footy first. For the Western Bulldogs, it was a low-scoring outing against Hawthorn: just 1.4 (10). With a young forward line, it might be time to push Ellie Blackburn into a more predominant forward role, as players like Isabelle Pritchard and Elisabeth Georgostathis have shown they can hold up in the midfield. The Bulldogs will need a long and dangerous kick to threaten the scoreboard. Alice Edmonds continues to dominate in the ruck, regularly besting her opponent in hitouts, but it's up to her teammates to capitalise on those opportunities before Carlton does.

ESPN tip: Blues by 10 points.

Hawthorn vs. St Kilda

Cazalys Stadium, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Hawthorn will return to their "Northern Nest" in Cairns to host St Kilda in Round 4. Their recent form at Cazaly Stadium should provide confidence; however, the missing run and speed in their game is concerning. With the absence of Jas Fleming in the midfield and Aileen Gilroy in the forward line, the highly valued running game is no longer part of their approach. In 2024, games involving the Hawks were high-scoring affairs, but so far this season, every match seems to be a grind, regardless of the opposition. But to the Hawks' credit, they remain undefeated at 3-0. For St Kilda, they are searching to find their spark again. The Saints made a statement after beating Adelaide but have since suffered a heavy loss in Round 2 and a Round 3 defeat that felt like a missed opportunity. They still seem to carry the almost there tag. A lack of height in the backline means they rely heavily on halving defensive contests rather than winning them outright. Jesse Wardlaw was back to her best last weekend and was joined by young J'Noemi Anderson, and despite losing the ruck tap-outs, the Saints' midfield has done a commendable job in winning clearances. However, it's now time for the team to put in a consistent four-quarter effort. With both teams looking to solidify their position in a fiercely competitive season, expect a hard-fought and intense contest.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 10 points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 07

Sydney vs. Fremantle

Henson Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Sydney return to Henson Park for the first time this season and look to continue their top-four form against Fremantle. The Swans are humming, boasting one of the most well-balanced backlines in the league, with a mix of speed, tall players, and small. Not only do they defend well, but their attack off the backline is a key pathway to quick transitions inside their forward 50. Pushing the charge in the backline is Zippy Fish, who leads the league in rebound 50s and meters gained in just her first season. Fremantle, meanwhile, hold a record they would prefer to forget, having been beaten by North Melbourne by 100 points -- a record margin in the AFLW -- and also suffering a 70-point loss to Brisbane, both at home. The Dockers are in desperate need of a win, or at the very least a respectable loss, this weekend. Across the first three weeks of the season, Fremantle has averaged 74.7 turnovers per game, one of the highest in the competition. This has severely hampered their ability to move the ball effectively forward. A key matchup to watch will be between Ally Morphett and Mim Strom, two of the best rucks in the game. Both provide significant influence not only at ball-ups but around the ground, whether it's marking or acting as an extra on-baller.

ESPN tip: Swans by 22 points.

Adelaide vs. Brisbane

Norwood Oval, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Two underperforming top teams in the competition will go head-to-head to prove they are still contenders. Adelaide's slow starts have been a concern this season, often needing a half of football to get going. St Kilda took advantage of this in Round 1, but against Geelong and GWS, the Crows benefited from their opposition's missed opportunities and managed to not concede a goal in the second half for two consecutive weeks. Brisbane's story is similar, with their two home losses stemming from slow starts. Their dominant thrashing of Fremantle in Round 3 stands as their only real four-quarter performance so far this year. Both sides boast some of the best players in the league across midfield, backline, and forward line, making this Sunday's clash a must-watch. Expect a fierce contest as they battle to find form and maintain their place in the top tier of the competition.

ESPN tip: Lions by 7 points.

North Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: North Melbourne is the best team in the competition on all fronts, but this weekend they face what seems to be their biggest test yet: a team without star midfielder Jas Garner. Garner injured her ankle during North Melbourne's record-breaking demolition of Fremantle and is set to miss the next two weeks. This presents an opportunity for the Roos to see who can step up in her absence and test the depth of their squad. Collingwood, meanwhile, will welcome back their captain Ruby Schleicher, who missed last week with a concussion. Sarah Rowe's injection into the team has brought lively speed around the contest, and with a third game under her belt, Ash Centre is looking right at home. For Collingwood to stay within striking distance of the mighty Kangaroos, they must replicate the same hunger and relentless pressure for the football that they showed in Round 3. This game promises to be a compelling battle between a dominant team trying to maintain their incredible form and a resilient side hunting for a breakthrough.

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 52 points.

Essendon vs. Geelong

Windy Hill, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: The battle of the Prespakis sisters is on this Sunday, with older sister Madi eager to reclaim bragging rights from Georgie. Essendon is flying at the moment, while Geelong are doing anything but. The Cats have been left ruing missed opportunities. Against Sydney, they dominated the last 10 minutes but could only manage 1.4 (10) inside their forward 50. It was a similar story against Adelaide. Aishling Maloney is carrying a big load up forward as Geelong seems to lack other reliable goal-kicking options. Opponents have figured out that stopping Maloney limits the Cats' scoring potential. For Essendon, despite missing Bonnie Toogood through suspension, veteran Sophie Alexander stepped up admirably. Georgia Nanscawen and Georgia Gee have had exceptional starts to the season, allowing Madi Prespakis to play with more freedom as teams try to focus on other stars. This sibling showdown will have plenty in it as the Cats look to hand the Bombers their first loss of the season.

ESPN tip: Cats by 5 points.

West Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Mineral Resources Park, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: To finish Round 4, West Coast will host Port Adelaide in a twilight match. The Eagles are looking sharper, and it's with the help of their star midfielder Ella Roberts. Roberts' offensive edge is what led the them to a fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. West Coast's midfield group, led by Roberts, Bella Lewis, and Emma Swanson, is beginning to click, giving their forwards better supply, but efficiency remains a key area for improvement. On the other side, the Power are still searching for consistency. Matilda Scholz has been one of their most reliable contributors, averaging over 16 disposals, 382 meters, 6.7 score involvements per game, and 21.4 hitouts, while Abby Dowrick has provided a spark with her speed and clean hands. Gemma Houghton is a constant threat when the ball gets inside 50, but Port will need to tidy up their ball use to give her the best chance. Port looks to add another win while the Eagles will be keen to provide their home fans something to celebrate.

ESPN tip: Eagles by 14 points.