Pies into prelim after downing Adelaide in qualifying final

Collingwood have produced 15 minutes of magic to sink Adelaide by 24 points in the AFL's first qualifying final.

The Pies booked a home preliminary final in a fortnight with a character-filled 11.13 (79) to 8.7 (55) victory at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

Adelaide will host a home semi-final next week after being blitzed by the Magpies in the third quarter.

After leading by six points at halftime, Collingwood booted five majors to none in a golden quarter-hour.

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal against the Crows. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Pies' 34-year-old veteran Steele Sidebottom triggered the onslaught with two left-footed snaps in a game-breaking burst.

The visitors scored five goals to three in what is widely-dubbed 'the premiership quarter' - and the feat gives Craig McRae's outfit inside running on the path to this year's grand final.

Sidebottom's two left snaps - punctuated by a near-identical major from Jordan De Goey - came in four minutes that stunned the 52,187-strong pro-Adelaide crowd.

The Pies added two more to create a match-high 35-point advantage before Adelaide could reply.

The Crows, in their first final since 2017, scored three consecutive goals to reduce their three-quarter-time deficit to 19 points.

But the gap proved too wide in the final term as minor premier Adelaide's nine-game winning streak ended.

Magpie great Sidebottom, in his 353rd AFL game, finished with three majors, as did his 33-year-old teammate Jamie Elliott.

De Goey (26 disposals), Nick Daicos (24), his brother Josh (23) and Ned Long (23) were prolific ball-winners and captain Darcy Moore was pivotal early with six intercept marks by halftime and 10 grabs for the game.

Adelaide's Luke Pedlar kicked three goals, Taylor Walker scored two in his 300th AFL game, and defender Josh Worrell (26 touches, six marks) was a standout.

But the Crows midfield was collectively overwhelmed with captain and prime mover Jordan Dawson restricted to 19 disposals by the ferocious Magpies.

Adelaide's loss keeps Izak Rankine's hopes alive of playing again this season - he will have served his four-game ban for a homophobic slur should the Crows reach the grand final.

Adelaide missed Rankine's on-field spark as Collingwood made the perfect start with goals to Elliott and Nick Daicos.

But the Crows' milestone man Walker and Dawson responded with majors - the visitors held a 2.3 to 2.1 buffer at quarter-time.

The clubs scored three goals each in the second term, with all players involved in a push-and-shove after the halftime siren when the Magpies led by six points, 5.7 to 5.1.

Collingwood then applied their blowtorch in their pressure-packed third-term, with their scoring accompanied by fierce tackling which rattled their hosts.

The Pies led 10.11 to 8.4 at the last break and then expertly stifled scoring to close out the victory. No side scored a goal until Elliott's fourth major with less than 30 seconds remaining.