The Red Time team discusses whether a flag from outside the top four this season would be as memorable as Brisbane's 2024 run or the Bulldogs' fairytale in 2016. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

The second week of AFL finals gets underway on Friday night with a massive clash between Adelaide and Hawthorn. Then, it's arch rivals Brisbane and Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Josh Rachele will continue to train fully this week and is expected to put his hand up for selection as the Crows now enter a do-or-die final. Harry Schoenberg had 25 disposals, 10 clearances, and one goal in the SANFL, while Sid Draper had 16 and 10 tackles. For the Hawks, Mitch Lewis was left out of last week's stirring win over the Giants but kicked four goals for Box Hill, with Cam Mackenzie racking up 31 disposals to also stay in the mix.

ESPN tip: Crows by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.77, Hawks $2.05

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Gabba, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: In devastating news for the Lions, Lachie Neale will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a calf injury in the loss to the Cats. Bruce Reville was omitted last week and had 19 disposals in the VFL, while Oscar McInerney (21 disposals and one goal) and Henry Smith (four goals) also had a presence. Jake Rogers and Nick Holman will be hoping for better news this week after being overlooked for last week's win over Fremantle, with Damien Hardwick instead naming veteran David Swallow.

ESPN tip: Lions by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.56, Suns $2.45