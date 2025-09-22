It's AFL Grand Final week! And it all comes down to this -- Geelong and Brisbane. It's the first time these teams are meeting in a decider, but they have played three times this year already, with the Lions victorious in two, and Geelong in one, the most recent clash in the qualifying final earlier this month.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Geelong vs. Brisbane

MCG, 2:30pm [AEST]

Team news: All eyes are on Lachie Neale for the Lions, with the two-time Brownlow Medal winner in a race to be fit for the Grand Final. He pinged his calf in the qualifying final loss just three weeks ago. Jarrod Berry is also in doubt, he popped his shoulder in the prelim win over the Magpies. For the Cats, Tom Stewart will miss with concussion, with either Rhys Stanley to come in to ruck with Mark Blicavs moving to defence, or Jed Bews coming in with Blicavs rucking and Zach Guhtrie taking the Stewart role.

Key stats: Since 2000, there have been five Grand Finals played as a repeat of the qualifying final and four of the five have been won by the loser of the qualifying final. Turnovers will be key, Geelong is 18-1 when they outscore the opposition from turnover this season while Brisbane are 16 wins a 1 draw when they outscore their opposition from this source.

ESPN tip: Geelong by 20 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.50, Lions $2.65