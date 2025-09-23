Open Extended Reactions

Lachie Neale appears on track for what was initially viewed as a far-fetched Grand Final return after the Brisbane Lions star trained strongly ahead of the side's flight to Melbourne.

The two-time Brownlow medallist hurt his calf on September 5 and was ruled out for the season by the club, who deemed it at least a four-week injury.

But the midfielder and co-captain refused to accept that and, after completing a tough running session on Saturday, completed training in front of thousands of fans in Springfield on a warm Tuesday morning.

Jarrod Berry, who dislocated his shoulder for the second time in four games on Saturday, also made an appearance but was limited to non-contact work and appears far less likely to play against Geelong at the MCG.

At least 2,000 fans made the 45km commute from Brisbane to Lions headquarters, joining in a rendition of Happy Birthday for milestone man Zac Bailey.

The biggest cheers were reserved for Neale though, who jogged laps and then took part in various drills in the surest sign yet a remarkable return was on the cards.

He kicked at goals, fielded ground balls and twisted and turned in traffic in the side's final hit-out before flying to Melbourne on Wednesday.

Neale had 35 touches in the Lions' Grand Final domination of Sydney last year and is one of the cleanest ball-handlers under pressure in the competition.

But Brisbane have beaten Gold Coast and Collingwood without him to reach the final and were also excellent in wins against Fremantle and Hawthorn in the final two rounds when he was out with a quad complaint.

"Anytime you add a player of that quality to your team it's going to make your team better," fellow midfielder and vice-captain Hugh McCluggage said.

"But we know that we can perform really well without him so whichever way it falls we'll go in and we'll do our best.

"Nothing changes from a mindset point of view."

Brisbane came from 25 points behind to beat Geelong in last year's preliminary final and then win the title, while the Cats beat Brisbane on the way to the 2022 flag.

But this will be the clubs' first meeting in an AFL decider.

Ruckman Oscar McInerney played in the Lions' 2023 Grand Final loss to Collingwood but was ruled out of last year's decider with a shoulder dislocation of his own.

The fan favourite has overcome a variety of fitness concerns to earn a recall alongside fellow tall Darcy Fort, who deputised for him superbly in the 2024 final.

"It's been a different year," McInerney said.

"It's everyone's dream to be part of this week so the hunger's all the same.

"The body's fine ... we've got incredible medical staff to look after us and they put a plan together and it's paid off."

Fans, who a year ago packed out Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday night to welcome their team home with the premiership cup, were out in force again on Tuesday.

"We're so lucky to play footy as our job so to be a chance in the last week of September, just so excited," McInerney said.

"Pulling into the carpark quite early this morning and there were hundreds here already.

"I means the world to us. They're sometimes outnumbered in Melbourne, but they swallow them with their noise and it's so good to be able to celebrate them this week."