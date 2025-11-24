Dees join new coach hunt as Stinear steps down

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne are the fourth AFLW club on the hunt for a new coach after premiership-winning mentor Mick Stinear stepped down.

The Demons' inaugural coach has left his post after 10 seasons in charge.

Stinear has been one of the competition's most successful coaches, leading Melbourne to eight top-four finishes and the breakthrough 2023 flag.

Adelaide, Sydney and Geelong are also seeking to fill head coach roles.

"It's a bit of a sad time," father-of-two Stinear told AAP at the AFLW Awards on Monday night.

"It's been such a big part of my life and my family's life.

"But I'm really proud of where the program is at and really grateful for the people I've been able to work with over that time."