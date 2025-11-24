Dees join new coach hunt as Stinear steps down

Melbourne are the fourth AFLW club on the hunt for a new coach after premiership-winning mentor Mick Stinear stepped down.
The Demons' inaugural coach has left his post after 10 seasons in charge.
Stinear has been one of the competition's most successful coaches, leading Melbourne to eight top-four finishes and the breakthrough 2023 flag.
Adelaide, Sydney and Geelong are also seeking to fill head coach roles.
"It's a bit of a sad time," father-of-two Stinear told AAP at the AFLW Awards on Monday night.
"It's been such a big part of my life and my family's life.
"But I'm really proud of where the program is at and really grateful for the people I've been able to work with over that time."
Melbourne finished second on the ladder this year with a 9-3 record, but were knocked out of the premiership race by North Melbourne in last week's preliminary final.
Stinear was "proud and emotional" after the 10-point defeat, in which the brave Demons went close to ending the Kangaroos' record-breaking winning streak.
Aiming for back-to-back flags, North earnt the right to host the Brisbane Lions in this Saturday's grand final.
"I'm still a bit disappointed our season came to an end but I'm proud of the team for leaving it all out there," Stinear said.
"The belief of our team was important to be able to challenge North.
"If anything, it was probably a game North Melbourne needed - a really strong and competitive final."
Melbourne CEO Paul Guerra paid tribute to Stinear, who leaves Brisbane's Craig Starcevich as the last head coach still in their position from the inaugural AFLW season.
"Mick has been an exceptional leader of our AFLW program and has played a critical role in shaping the team into what it is today," Guerra said in a statement.
"To build a program from its inception and achieve the sustained success Mick has including a premiership is a testament to his character and his commitment to the program."