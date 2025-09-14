AFL semifinals: Footy's 'most selfless player'; vet's career at crossroads?

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane's deep midfield stood tall without Lachie Neale, and a Hawthorn old timer showed no signs of his age. But could another club's veteran be at the end of his career? Here's whose stocks are up and down after the two semifinals.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Whose stocks are up and down after the semifinals? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: It's hard to find things to celebrate directly after a straight sets exit from finals, but on Friday night Josh Worrell showed us why he was in the All-Australian squad. The elite defender had 33 disposals, a game-high 12 intercept possessions, 10 marks, and eight rebound 50s, and it was clear he was the wall that halted the Hawks after their blistering start to settle the Crows into the game. Wayne Milera also put together one of his best games of the season with 23 disposals, seven marks (three intercepts), and a team-high seven score involvements.

Stocks down: Harsh after being one of his side's best the week before, but veteran forward Taylor Walker really didn't have his kicking boots on against the Hawks, uncharacteristically missing two shots on goal in critical moments and making poor decisions in the front half of the ground. The Adelaide star only managed seven disposals and went at 28% efficiency, which aren't the numbers you need to be produced by the barometer and energiser of the team. He's now out of contract, and with an abundance of talls in the forward mix, could the 35-year-old's career -- at the Crows at least -- be over? It's also quite clear the side lacks the midfield depth required to go all the way. Up against another side that also doesn't bat deep in that area of the field, the Hawks had six more clearances (but were more dominant than that early), 31 more contested possessions, and 21 more inside 50s. Of course, it's not all on the midfield brigade, but the game starts there and it's exactly where Jai Newcombe initially broke the game open. Matthew Nicks needs to find more options in the preseason, but who knows, the pieces, such as a suspended Izak Rankine or a still-developing Sid Draper, might already be there...

READ: What we learned - Crows' season was still a success

Brisbane

Stocks up: What more can you say about Josh Dunkley? Well, let's get Hugh McCluggage's thoughts, who spoke to ESPN following the semifinal win over the Suns. "He's a defensive beast, one of those players you love playing with. One of the most selfless players. We're very lucky to have him," he said. And that just about sums up Dunkley's night. Aside from almost breaking the all-time tackle record of 20 (he finished with 18 -- 10 more than the next most), his 20 disposals and four clearances were huge in getting the Lions midfield dominance over a scary Suns centre bounce outfit. He's a no-fuss star, Dunkley, and exactly the kind of player who relishes playing in September. Speaking of finals performers, Will Ashcroft, too, reminded everyone he has a Norm Smith Medal. He stepped into the Lachie Neale shoes beautifully.

READ: What we learned - 'Norm' was built for September

That is some snap from the stoppage from Will Ashcroft 😮‍💨#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/64rjWokhf0 — AFL (@AFL) September 13, 2025

Stocks down: It was such an 'almost' game from Charlie Cameron, who, after tallying just two disposals in the qualifying loss to Geelong, would have been looking for a strong response against the Suns. The good news is he was much better, moving up the ground well and getting plenty of the footy. The bad news was he just couldn't convert his good work onto the scoreboard, booting 0.3, leaving the Gabba crowd baying for some John Denver. That's two below par finals in a row for Charlie -- could he bounce back in a big way in the prelim?

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Key defender Sam Collins is one Sun who can hold his head high after Saturday night's semifinal loss to the Lions at the Gabba. Under constant pressure from relentless Brisbane attacks, Collins stood tall time and time again, defending manfully, taking four intercept marks and tallying a total of 11 intercept possessions to be Gold Coast's highest-rated player on the ground. Stocks in the Suns' interest in Charlie Curnow should also be on the up; while Ben King was good early but well held after, and Ethan Read ineffectual, the Suns really need a reliable key forward partner for King. Would chasing Curnow fix a massive hole? Absolutely...

Stocks down: He wasn't the only one to struggle on Saturday night, but Ben Long had a stinker on Saturday night. The lowest rated player on the ground (aside from the two substitutes), Long struggled to work into the game early with the contest still alive. He had two disposals in the first term, but was blanked in quarters two and three, before picking up another two. Usually a good attacking marking option, he was well held (he took zero marks inside 50), and managed just one behind. A disappointing outing for someone who was right in All-Australian mix. And the pink jumper -- it can't work in QClashes. Yes, it's cool, and yes, it's unique, but two teams wearing dark shorts didn't work. Sorry.

READ: What we learned - Dimma was outcoached

Hawthorn

Stocks up: And once again, Jai Newcombe was the highest rated player on the ground at the Adelaide Oval after tallying 28 disposals, 16 contested possessions, 10 score involvements, and eight clearances. He was the best player on the ground from the outset with the first two centre clearances leading to the opening two majors for his side, but we shouldn't be surprised. We're watching a true finals performer, and one the Cats simply must put time into this week. While we're in 'sing the praises' mode, Jack Gunston was unbelievable, Josh Weddle was everywhere and continues to be such a wildcard commodity for Sam Mitchell, and that defence, well, might just be the best backline group in the league. There's enough talent there playing in an exciting game style to take this thing out.

Stocks down: There were concerns going into the game about the health of Jack Ginnivan, who had been in unbelievable form averaging 21.4 disposals and 1.4 goals per game in his previous five outings. But in the clash with the Crows, the livewire forward had just eight disposals with no scoreboard impact. He's battling hamstring soreness and finished the game on the interchange bench, but fingers crossed he'll be fit to face the Cats. In heartbreaking news, Luke Breust's career is over after suffering a brutal ACL/MCL injury in the VFL preliminary final, in what is a harsh way for the club great to exit the game. He's been a privilege to watch, and will go down as one of the great small forwards of the modern era.

READ: What we learned - the Hawks can beat the Cats