In Round 10 of the 2025 AFL season, one high-profile recruit showed he was worth the money, and a North youngster showed some very promising signs. But one skipper needs to get his hands dirty. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: Jordan Dawson was back to his best on Saturday afternoon after a 'down' game by his standards in the Showdown. The Adelaide captain was everywhere at the MCG, racking up 27 disposals, nine marks, eight tackles, and kicking a crucial late goal. His teammate Darcy Fogarty also deserves praise, his sharp-shooting ability in front of goal on show despite the tricky conditions, finishing with four majors from seven marks.

Stocks down: And so the Collingwood hoodoo strikes again. That loss marked the 10th straight against the Magpies, the Crows not able to beat the team in black and white since 2016.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Hands up who had Darcy Gardiner kicking a team-high four goals for the Lions? Yep, neither did we. But fair play to the swing man, who spent most of his time forward, kicking four and directly assisting in a further goal as the Lions fell short against the Demons.

Stocks down: Are the Lions that good? We're not too sure anymore. Percentage is always a great indicator of how well a team is tracking and 110% isn't exactly setting the world on fire, especially for a team second on the ladder.

Carlton

Stocks up: Adam Cerra was a standout for the Blues, particularly in the second and third quarters, collecting 10 disposals and six contested possessions in the second term alone. Along with him, George Hewett continued to remind All-Australian selectors of his form with 27 disposals at 78% efficiency.

Stocks down: Despite dominating forward territory early (20 inside 50s to 9 in the first quarter), Carlton failed to capitalise on their chances. Their inability to convert early pressure into a substantial lead left the door open for Sydney's comeback. The game was in the end won in the middle and after seeing Brodie Grundy smash Marc Pittonet in the ruck, the Blues must throw everything at Tom De Koning for him to stay. Hit outs were where the game was lost for Carlton and the Swans gobbled every one of Grundy's 47. Patrick Cripps is often spoken about as the most important player at the Blues but De Koning has made a case for himself.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Despite being named in the 2023 All-Australian team after starring on a wing, Josh Daicos' move to the half-back line is certainly paying dividends, and it's now fair to ask if 2025 is a career-best campaign for the Copeland Trophy winner. Daicos' supreme ball use has been on show all season and he was again finding the footy with ease in Round 10, finishing his afternoon with 29 disposals, 11 intercepts, and 524 metres gained.

Stocks down: It didn't end up hurting them on the day and, to be honest, it was almost like they were happy to concede in that area, stringent on playing their own way, but the Pies were smashed in clearances against the Crows (-10), especially in the second half. It meant they had eight less inside 50s than the visitors as well, and its no doubt an area they'll look to sharpen up ahead of their Round 11 clash against North Melbourne.

Essendon

Stocks up: Sorry, but when you put up little resistance and lose by 91 points, nothing is trending in the right direction.

Stocks down: We're always quick to praise Zach Merrett when he deserves it, but we can give him a whack when required, too. Zero tackles from the skipper in what truly was a disappointing outing from the Bombers. While he's never been a high tackle player throughout his career, nonetheless, it's just his third game -- ever -- without one, and his first since Round 11, 2020 - the season with shorter quarters.

Fremantle

Stocks up: That's the Shai Bolton we know, love, and the one which Fremantle recruited! While the challenge remains to be more consistently dangerous and a match-winner a little more often, Bolton's game in the win over the Giants was decisive. Three goals (and it could have been more!), 20 disposals, three centre clearances, and 10 total score involvements -- Bolton excelled both through the midfield offering a point of difference, and in the front half. These are the sort of games for which you say 'he's worth every penny'.

Stocks down: The heat on Justin Longmuir has subsided, at least for a week. This was a big win -- not just on the scoreboard -- as it was on the road and against what many believe is still a decent team. The frustrating part for Freo fans is they know this is achievable on a consistent basis, we just aren't seeing it!

Geelong

Stocks up: Final scores from Adelaide Oval on Saturday? Jeremy Cameron 7.1 (43) narrowly defeated Port Adelaide 5.9 (39). If only the Power had been more accurate. But, in all seriousness, how good was it to see Jezza once again in full flight? Yes, many were in junk time, but he was kicking snags from distance, from tight angles, from the square, and off the pack. A complete performance from a forward.

Stocks down: You've got to love a 76-point win if you're a Cats fan, but it was no doubt soured by a couple of key injuries. Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Bowes both suffered hamstring injuries early in the contest, which will mean at least a month on the sidelines for both. But hey, they certainly proved they have the cattle to step up if required.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Doesn't captaincy look good on Noah Anderson? It was another monster performance from Anderson in Darwin, guiding the Suns to a crucial win over the Hawks. Anderson ended the night with 35 disposals, 16 contested possessions, 12 clearances, 10 inside 50s, and 865 metres gained. Pretty much as good as it gets from the young midfielder.

Stocks down: Okay, it's a little tongue in cheek, but at what point will the Suns say 'give us more games in Darwin'. Gold Coast now boasts an 8-0 record in the Top End, having played two games up there in each of the past four years. Of course, more games in Darwin would mean fewer at People First Stadium.

GWS

Stocks up: Well, at least they're playing at home again.

Stocks down: He's had a standout start to 2025, but Lachie Ash had his worst game for the year in the loss to Fremantle. Unable to get on his bike and slice his way through half back with his usual effect, his influence was limited. While he gathered a team-high 29 disposals, eight were from kick ins, and he turned seven over. We'll give him a pass given his season as a whole, but he was underwhelming.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: When Will Day went down with a long-term injury, much of the midfield load fell on Jai Newcombe. Well, it's fair to say he's handling it well. Newcombe was Hawthorn's best in the loss, tallying 29 disposals, 10 contested possessions, seven score involvements, and kicking a goal. He's moving into fringe All-Australian territory.

Stocks down: What's happened to James Sicily? The Hawthorn skipper was a unanimous top 20 player heading into the season, but has failed to live up to his standard. On Thursday night in Darwin Sicily played arguably his poorest game, managing just 11 kicks and being used as a step ladder all night long. We know he can get back to his devastating best ... and the Hawks need it.

Melbourne

Stocks up: When the Demons win, it's often because of Max Gawn, and Sunday afternoon at the Gabba was no exception. The Melbourne skipper was a monster in the ruck, finishing the game with 22 disposals, 15 contested possessions, three contested marks, and eight clearances.

Stocks down: Harrison Petty has his moments and can be an important swingman for the Dees, but just 10 disposals, five turnovers, and two missed shots at goal is hardly a winning contribution.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Have a game, Colby McKercher! The 20-year-old was one of North's most influential players in the win over Richmond on Sunday, using the footy with precision on that dangerous left foot. Patrolling the middle of the ground and the wing, McKercher picked up 22 disposals for just one turnover, had 10 tackles, and kicked a goal among seven score involvements. He's a beauty.

Stocks down: Could we start seeing the end of more North Melbourne hoodoos? They've now ticked off their first win at the MCG since 2017, so what's next?!

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Geez, a 76-point home loss is as grim as it gets for the Power and, as you'd expect, there weren't many who showed much on Saturday night. But someone who did was Sam Powell-Pepper. The erratic forward found plenty of the ball, finishing with 23 disposals and kicking two of his side's five goals. Powell-Pepper also led his side in inside 50s and score involvements.

Stocks down: The Power are no longer frauds, they're, quite frankly, just not that good. This side's finals chances have taken a massive hit with this latest loss and it really does feel as if they are now more likely to finish the season in the bottom four than the top eight, something which would be a sad end to the Ken Hinkley era. There are holes all over the list and Josh Carr will have his work cut out for him when he inherits the top coaching job at season's end.

Richmond

Stocks up: Congratulations to Kamdyn McIntosh for notching up his 200th game in the yellow and black. And didn't he try his best to help his team over the line? Two majors among 13 disposals as a link man along the wings from defence to attack, the two-time premiership player can hold his head high.

Stocks down: We need to show patience with first-year players, especially key position players, but it seems like Richmond might need to give Jonty Faull a run in the VFL to build some confidence. He managed just three disposals and one mark for his efforts on Sunday, and has managed to kick only two goals and three behinds in his six games so far this season. Let him have a run around in the lower league without the expectations.

St Kilda

Stocks up: It probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Rowan Marshall monstered West Coast's rucks, but his end of game stat line was one of the best of the round. Marshall had 27 disposals, 18 contested possessions, five clearances, five inside 50s, three contested marks, and kicked a goal, and yet he still couldn't get the Saints within four goals of the lowly Eagles. And how about Jack Higgins? Another five goals to put him second in the race for the Coleman Medal.

Stocks down: Falling to the Eagles is a horror loss for the Saints. Not just because West Coast hadn't won a game all season prior to Sunday evening, but because of the long-term ramifications it could have. Seriously, what does this loss do for St Kilda's chances of landing a big fish such as Tom De Koning? Does this loss also impact the likelihood of someone like Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera staying? Just a brutal, crushing defeat.

Sydney

Stocks up: Sydney's second halves have been one to admire. In the space of three weeks they have kicked a combine score of 18.30 compared to their opposition who have scored a total of 10.21 -- now imagine if the Swans could kick straight! Speaking of kicking straighter, despite Isaac Heeney kicking 2.5 he had an outstanding game. Heeney's performance included 38 disposals, 19 pressure, and 9 clearances, a well deserved best on ground performance. Brodie Grundy's form in recent weeks has certainly been one to watch; taking advantage of a De Koning-less Carlton, Grundy racked up a massive 47 hitouts, 19 disposals and an impressive running goal from the boundary.

Stocks down: There's a key position problem at Sydney. With Tom McCartin being the only tall down back it forces Aaron Francis to play on a in-form Harry McKay... a matchup the Blues would have been happy with. Not to mention at the other end of the ground, with the absence of genuine a tall, Will Hayward was forced to play a full forward position that doesn't do justice to his skillset. Joel Amartey will miss three weeks after a hit on Carlton's Jordan Boyd. The Swans are having to use band-aids to resolve bigger issues.

West Coast

Stocks up: Well, didn't Brady Hough show a bit! The young defender was terrific down back, finishing his afternoon with 24 disposals, six marks, and even sneaking forward for a goal. And don't forget about Liam Ryan, either, who again showed how dangerous he can be, moving between midfield and forward and kicking two goals from 14 disposals, four marks, and five tackles -- plus a team-high 18.3 rating points.

Stocks down: Stocks have hardly fallen after the club's first win of the season, but the loss of a premiership hero is never, ever easy. From the minute's silence, the pre-game video tribute, players pointing to the sky after kicking goals, and the way Oscar Allen handled the emotions post-game; a massive kudos needs to go to the entire club for what would no doubt have been an incredibly tough weekend.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Is Rhylee West sneaking into All-Australian calculations? Only goalless once this season, he booted four against the Bombers in a commanding display in the front half. That's 18 majors for the season so far. Okay, so there's some stiff competition in the AA forward line this season, but he's one to watch if he keeps producing performances like what we saw on Saturday night. Oh, and don't forget the 'too small' celebration after brushing off Archie Roberts for his fourth. Cinema.

Stocks down: The chances of there being a new coach in charge of the Bulldogs next year continue to trend down. Luke Beveridge has this side humming, and despite facing challenges in the injury department in particular, you can't really fault how this side has responded. Currently fifth on the ladder, you feel top four is not out of reach this year.