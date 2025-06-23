Open Extended Reactions

In Round 15 of the 2025 AFL season a young Lion kicked a second straight bag, and a tagger got some unwarranted criticism. But, oh boy, Joel Amartey, there's a bit to unpack! Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Whose stocks are up and down after a massive Round 15? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

BYE

Brisbane

Stocks up: It's hard to believe Logan Morris is still just 20 years of age! The key forward has been impressive all season, growing on the signs we saw of him last year and filling the Joe Daniher hole with aplomb. He was again prolific with five goals and eight marks against the Cats, making it 10 majors in two weeks for the youngster, who could quickly become one of the best players -- and at the very least most exciting -- in the competition if he continues on this trajectory.

Stocks down: It was another tough night for the usually-electric Charlie Cameron, uncharacteristically held goalless for the second consecutive week. He's really struggling to reach the heights we've become accustomed to over the years.

Young key forward Logan Morris kicked five goals, while Cam Rayner (three goals, 16 disposals) was dynamic as ever. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: Well, at least Carlton consistently plays just one quarter of footy, it seems. Listless for three quarters, and down 46 points, the Blues manages to rally, kicking five goals to zip in the final term to set up what really was a flattering 11-point margin. Fair play to forward-turned-defender-turned-forward Mitch McGovern, who booted four goals straight as the Blues struggled in front of the big sticks, kicking 10.13 with a few 'on the fulls' to boot.

Stocks down: The Michael Voss era is officially under threat. Booed at half time, three-quarter time, and by some at full time as well, Carlton continues to splutter its way through 2025, going down to North Melbourne. The Blues have had one four quarter performance all year, against the Cats, but have struggled to remain either fit, motivated, or both throughout matches. This is Voss' fourth year in charge, is this the best he's got in getting his troops to perform? Incoming CEO Graham Wright has a lot to consider.

Michael Voss is once again under pressure as Carlton coach. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: We have to give a shout out to Pies superstar Nick Daicos, who ended up with 31 disposals, 14 contested possessions, five clearances, nine score involvements, and nine inside 50s despite copping a relentless tag from Saints hard-nut Marcus Windhager. Ruckman Darcy Cameron also starred in the win, finishing as the highest-rated player on the ground and reminding All-Australian selectors why he should be in the conversation.

Stocks down: Bobby Hill was one Magpie who was well below his best on Saturday night. He kicked a mercurial goal late in the game but prior to that point he was struggling to have any influence, not picking up a disposal until the second half. With fellow speedster Beau McCreery now set for a stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, more responsibility will fall on the Norm Smith Medal winner's shoulders, and he needs to lift.

Essendon

Stocks up: There hasn't been much to celebrate of late for the Bomber faithful, but the performance of Luamon Lual on Thursday evening against Fremantle will bring smiles to many faces. The 20-year-old mid-forward, who kicked the first goal of his young career two weeks back, added another two majors and provided some excellent defensive forward work throughout the night -- he looks a real prospect. As does mid-season draftee Archer May who also turned heads in just his second game, finishing with two majors from six marks and 14 disposals.

Stocks down: What was the one thing Essendon couldn't afford against the Dockers? Yep, that's right: more injuries. Xavier Duursma was subbed out of the contest at halftime with a hamstring complaint, adding to what's already the longest injury list in the AFL. These Dons just can't seem to catch a break.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Sure, he was coming up against a first-gamer in Vigo Visentini, but Luke Jackson's performance on Thursday evening continued a rich vein of form for the Dockers star, who has thrust his name into debates around the competition's best ruck. Jackson dominated at the content and forward of centre, finishing the night with a team-high 14 contested possessions, 21 disposals, and three goals to be the highest rated player of the round. You can't ask for much more than that from your big man.

Stocks down: Highly touted forward Jye Amiss has gone somewhat, ahem, Amiss, over the last few weeks. The 21-year-old failed to boot a goal in the rout of Essendon, the second time in as many weeks he's failed to trouble the scorers. In fact, Amiss has kicked just four goals in his past six games and is on track for a significantly lower goal tally than 12 months ago.

Luke Jackson of the Dockers celebrates a goal against the Bombers. Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: Hard-nosed midfielder Tom Atkins finished as the highest-rated Cat on Friday night, his 21 disposals, game-high 15 contested possessions, team-high six tackles, eight clearances, and 22 pressure acts more than enough to earn our praise. His influence on this Geelong team is understated, delivering in the clenches week after week and allowing the more polished players to excel on the outside.

Stocks down: A lot has been made about Brisbane's recent struggles in front of the big sticks, but this time, the shoe was on the other foot. The Cats really struggled in an attacking sense, registering a wildly inaccurate 6.15 to all but kick themselves out of the game. Barring spearhead Jeremy Cameron, who slotted four goals from four attempts, the other two majors for Chris Scott's side came thanks to two 50-metre penalties.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Skipper Noah Anderson did just about everything he could to try and get his side over the line in the loss to the Giants. How's this for a stat line? He had 42 disposals, seven clearances, 15 score involvements, 647 metres gained, and just TWO turnovers. That's a day out, and he deserved better from the rest of his team.

Stocks down: Oh boy, Jed Walter ... he'll want to have his game again. The young key forward had just about no impact for the Suns. You could even argue he had negative impact. Just four touches, and one shot at goal from 10 metres out in the first term as the Suns were running rampant. And he ... missed. An absolute shocker which summed up his afternoon.

GWS

Stocks up: He's very much an impact player, and cometh the fourth quarter, cometh Jake Stringer. The super sub was brought into the clash with the Suns in the second quarter after Lachie Whitfield was taken off the field with concussion. His fourth quarter alone was enough to justify his selection; two outrageous goals from opposite pockets bookended the comeback for the Giants as they came from the clouds to nab the four points.

Stocks down: There's bad news and good news for Lachie Whitfield, who was subbed out of the win over the Suns with concussion after a nasty clash with Ben King. He'll miss next week, but, in a twist of fate, not a game, as the Giants have the bye. Hopefully he can rest up and be fit to face the Eagles in two weeks.

Hawthorn

BYE

Melbourne

BYE

North Melbourne

Stocks up: It was a glorious outing for the Roos on the MCG against the Blues on Saturday, coming away with an 11-point win. Young midfielder Colby McKercher starred with two classy goals among 29 disposals and a game-high 636 metres gained. Props to Toby Pink, too, who took on (an albeit underdone) Charlie Curnow, keeping to the two-time Coleman Medal winner goalless.

Stocks down: Were there more than a few nervous North fans late in the last term? The Kangaroos opened up a 46-point lead to three-quarter time, but were unable to kill the game, allowing the Blues to kick their way back into the contest and bring the margin back to 11 points. It didn't cost the Roos this time around, but they'll want to find a way to finish games if in winning positions.

Colby McKercher played one of his best games on Saturday afternoon. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: You can never deny the effort from Zak Butters, who was easily one of Port's best players, despite copping a James Jordan tag in the second half against the Swans. The 24-year-old racked up 28 disposals (21 in the first half), eight marks, and six clearances.

Stocks down: It seems with every morale-boosting win comes a horrid loss on home soil for the Power. It was a tough opponent, admittedly, but with every defeat from here Port's season slips further away, two wins and a decent chunk of percentage now out of the eight. It's fair to say Thursday night's clash against the Blues is a massive one.

Richmond

Stocks up: Well, at least Sam Lalor is due back in the side soon.

Stocks down: Let's be honest with ourselves for a moment here. Is playing Noah Balta sporadically, due to his court-imposed curfew, doing more harm than good for the Tigers? This year, Richmond have already exceeded the expectations of many, having already won three games and showing promising signs, but the sideshow of Balta's assault case, his inconsistent availability, and his poor form has fans and experts wondering if it would be more beneficial for all parties to look to 2026. He had 12 disposals but four turnovers, and lacked polish. His defensive positioning was off, and his direct opponent kicked 5.2. Something to consider.

St Kilda

Stocks up: There's been a lot of opinions floating around about Marcus Windhager's tagging role on Nick Daicos, but let's get one thing straight - his role is to make Daicos as uncomfortable as possible, as legally as possible. If umpires aren't going to pay free kicks against him for niggling, pushing, kneeing, grabbing, and harassing, then Windhager -- under instruction -- is doing his role, and for that, his stocks rise (success of the tag aside). He's not the first to employ so-called 'grubby' tactics, and he won't be the last. Don't hate the player, hate the game. And if free kicks should be being paid, blame the umpires.

Stocks down: How about the scenes from St Kilda's bench after Mattaes Phillipou was withdrawn at the last minute with calf tightness? The No. 10 pick from the 2022 draft has had a terribly interrupted year, with stress fractures and calf issues limiting him to just four games so far. During the warmup for Saturday night's clash with Collingwood, Phillipou pinged something, and was a last-minute withdrawal -- another blow for the young Saint and his side.

Nick Daicos had the attention of Marcus Windhager all night. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sydney

Stocks up: It was a much-needed win from the Swans, who stay in finals contention with a hard-fought win over the Power on the road. Swans star Isaac Heeney led from the front, dominating the middle of the ground and the forward line to finish with 28 disposals, two majors, and six total score involvements.

Stocks down: There's something about Joel Amartey and Adelaide Oval ... he gets a lot of looks at goal. Take his outing last year against the Crows in which he booted 9.1 in an all-time outing, and then this week in the win over Port Adelaide in which he ... booted 0.6. Hmm. Interestingly, the big forward kicked his six behinds from NINE shots at goal, his -10.5 Rating Points is the lowest for any player in any game, ever, and his six points from an expected 30.55 for an xScore differential of -24.55 (meaning he fluffed gettable chances) is the worst return for a player on record. At least the Swans won?

West Coast

BYE

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Marcus Bontempelli's chances of earning a seventh All-Australian blazer have risen after an astonishing outing at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs champ amassed a whopping 36 disposals, seven clearances, three goals, 716 metres gained, and a game-high 31.3 rating points -- the third best game of his career! the challenge from here? Playing enough games to qualify for selection.

Stocks down: It's hard to watch Adam Treloar going down with another injury, the gun midfielder subbed off at half time with a calf issue. The Dogs bat deep enough to cover for his loss -- as they have done for much of the season already - but fingers crossed the scan results are on the positive side.