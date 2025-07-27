Open Extended Reactions

In Round 20 of the 2025 AFL season, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera showed why the Saints need to hand him a blank cheque, and Nick Daicos starred again, but Toby Greene and the Demons had a weekend to forget. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Whose stocks are up and down after Round 20? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: Key forward Riley Thilthorpe was immense in the wet, claiming the Showdown Medal with 19 disposals, three goals, 11 contested possessions and six clearances, a huge effort for a big man. Shout out to Jake Soligo, too, who was everywhere with 35 touches, five clearances and two goals of his own.

Stocks down: How about the Crows' ability to fly under the radar? Taking notice of them yet? After a record-breaking 98-point Showdown win, second spot on the ladder, and the best percentage in the comp, the secret's well and truly out if it wasn't already (it should've been). They can win the flag, plain and simple.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Lachie Neale did everything he could to stem the bleeding on Saturday. Despite the Lions getting smashed out of the middle, the two-time Brownlow medallist racked up 36 disposals, 17 groundball gets, five tackles, and seven score involvements in trying conditions.

Stocks down: Brisbane's grip on the top four is definitely starting to slip. A 66-point loss to their arch rival has them in a slightly vulnerable position, and with a brutal run home -- games against Collingwood, Fremantle, Sydney, and Hawthorn to come -- things could slip even further. We all know how good they are at their best, and could easily still finish top two as well, but sitting just two points clear of seventh? Yeah, that draw with North Melbourne is suddenly looking important.

Carlton

Stocks up: Sam Docherty got the send-off he deserved, not in the way of four premiership points, but bowing to the crowd after a third-quarter goal as teammates swarmed him in a moment that cut through the loss. It was a classy farewell for a much-loved Blue. And while we're here, a nod to young defender Harry O'Farrell, who continues to show promise with 13 marks (four intercepts) and a team-high eight spoils on the night.

Stocks down: Charlie Curnow's chances of leaving have certainly taken a stumble. After a week of swirling speculation, he shut it down with a smile: "I'm playing at Carlton next year. There you go. Done," he told reporters after the game. Yeah, that'll do it.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Nick Daicos' game on Sunday was just ridiculous. He racked up 42 disposals, kicked three goals, had 14 score involvements and eight inside 50s in a performance worth 37.2 rating points -- the highest of the season. Pencil in another three Brownlow votes. All that after he amassed a career-best 43 disposals last week. For goodness sake, Brisbane, put some time into him on Saturday night!

Stocks down: Craig McRae admitted in his post-game press conference that "they can't all play" when answering a question about the abundance of midfielders the Pies are about to have available, with Tom Mitchell returning against the Tigers, Scott Pendlebury out managed, and Jordan De Goey building match fitness in the VFL. Some tough selection calls are coming at the AIA Centre.

Essendon

Stocks up: Props to Sam Durham who ended the dismal Friday night contest as Essendon's highest-rated player on the ground. The gun midfielder picked up 27 disposals and four marks, and had game-highs in both contested possessions (15) and clearances (nine). Fair play.

Stocks down: Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for the ravaged Essendon, injury prone defender Jordan Ridley sustained a low-grade strain to his left hamstring in the second quarter against the Dogs, with his season now in doubt.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Hayden Young reminded everyone just how damaging he can be against the Eagles. In just 57% game time (only starting sub Neil Erasmus had less), he racked up 23 disposals, three goals, seven clearances, eight score involvements, and six inside 50s to win the Glendinning-Allan Medal, and then got subbed off! Freo are clearly managing his loads off a hammy, but with a month to go, he clearly looms as their finals X-factor.

Stocks down: The 'Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy can't play together' narrative is starting to die off, and for good reason. Fremantle have won nine of their past 10 games with both big men in the side for most of those, and their combo just keeps working. Against the Eagles, Jackson had 21 disposals, six clearances and a goal, while Darcy notched 30 hitouts and six clearances of his own. Both were among the Dockers' highest-rated players on the ground, too, so the take is getting a little tired.

Geelong

Stocks up: Jeremy Cameron, take a bow! The star Cat booted a career-best 11 goals in Geelong's 101-point demolition of North Melbourne, reminding everyone he is still one of the best players in the country. He's now up to 69 goals for the season with four games left -- plus finals -- so the century isn't out of the question. Just imagine that for a second!

Stocks down: Former AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield should know better than casually eat a kebab on the bench after being subbed out of the 101-point win over North Melbourne. The optics are bad. It was Bomber-Thompson-casually-eating-a-sandwich-in-the-box-while-70-points-up levels of disrespect, and it just was not necessary, or a good look. Save it for the changerooms.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Matt Rowell was a monster in the middle, easily shaking the Josh Dunkley tag and dominating his way to the Marcus Ashcroft Medal with 37 disposals, 15 clearances, 23 contested possessions, 12 tackles, and 730 metres gained. It was a complete midfield performance.

Stocks down: The lack of recognition Joel Jeffrey gets. He is quietly putting together a career-best season off half-back, and was the highest-rated player on the ground in the Q-Clash with 32 disposals, 10 rebound 50s, eight marks, and 718 metres gained. It's time we all took notice of his influence.

GWS

Stocks up: We really have seen the emergence of Aaron Cadman this year. The 21-year-old kicked another three for the Giants in the win over Sydney, taking four contested marks as well. He's booted 33 goals now this year, meaning he's already passed his tally of 30 from last year (including finals) with at least four games still to play.

Stocks down: Just when you think Toby Greene has had a drama-free run and is putting his team first, he goes and chirps off, kicking off a bit of drama and taking the attention away from his side's inspired come-from-behind win over cross-town rivals Sydney. We probably don't need to be commenting on players' weights on television, whether it's retaliatory or not. Throw in the one-match bad for an ugly elbow, and it was a bad night out for the skipper.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Will Day is back, and that's big for the Hawks. Playing his first game since Round 4 due to a stress fracture in his foot, the classy midfielder showed flashes with 15 disposals, four marks, and five tackles at the MCG on Thursday night. It's not his peak, but he's a genuine X-factor who'll only improve with more game time in the run home.

Stocks down: Hawthorn's forward line selection headaches are going to be fun... not. With Jack Gunston, Mitch Lewis, and Calsher Dear all impressing as the three talls against Carlton, where does that leave Mabior Chol, who has spent most of the season filling an important role? The structure right now looks settled and dangerous, and if Chol does return, someone likely makes way. But we don't see that happening. A good problem to have, but a headache nonetheless.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Thank goodness the Demons have won a premiership this century. Truly, without the achievement of winning the 2021 flag, there wouldn't be a whole lot to be positive about. Their after-the-siren loss to St Kilda was so many things at once: unbelievable, heartbreaking, numbing, shocking...

Stocks down: What happened at that last centre 'bounce'? Meanwhile, look at St Kilda's centre square. Rowan Marshall is chatting with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. They were plotting. Marcus Windhager got involved. Then the ball was given to Marshall and the Saints executed the perfect set play. St Kilda players stayed out of the hole 40 out from the attacking goal. No one got in the way. Wanganeen-Milera had a paddock to work into and Marshall placed the footy on a platter. Logic would say you fill the space. Logic would say Max Gawn doesn't need to be in the centre square once a free kick was given away (swap for another 'ruck'). Logic escaped the Dees, who couldn't calm the farm in time. It was a lack of composure. Lack of communication. Lack of confidence. Lack of situational coaching.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: On a dire day for the Kangas, you can't doubt Cam Zurhaar's efforts. He kicked three of his side's seven goals and had a team-high six score involvements. Shoutout to Brynn Teakle, too. Two weeks in a row he's delivered in the ruck for the Roos in the absence of Tristan Xerri.

Stocks down: Why can't Alastair Clarkson get consistency out of this unit? For every performance from which you walk away thinking 'wow, they've have improved', they'll have one which is just an implosion, like on Saturday night against the Cats in the 101-point loss. The defensive efforts were some of the worst we've ever seen. At one point, Jeremy Cameron -- who kicked 11 -- was in 40 metres of space in his forward 50 with the ball at a contest on the wing. It just beggars belief. Clarkson said they were "well below our best" but to be honest that doesn't scratch the surface.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: You can always count on uncompromising effort from Port star Zak Butters, who is one of Ken Hinkley's men who could walk off that field with his head held high. Butters finished his night with a typical 34 disposals, 19 contested possessions, 11 clearances, four tackles and six frees for.

Stocks down: Kicking the game off by hitting an opponent on the chest probably wasn't in the game plan. Miles Bergman won the first clearance of the Showdown... and laced out Darcy Fogarty inside Adelaide's 50. Not ideal, and definitely not the tone you want to set from the opening bounce!

Richmond

Stocks up: Nick Vlastuin was a rock in defence for the Tigers. Under relentless pressure from Collingwood's forward entries, he stood tall with 25 disposals, 17 intercept possessions, eight rebound 50s, and seven marks (four of them intercepts). In a young, evolving side, his calm presence was vital.

Stocks down: Anyone thinking the rebuild was going to drag on. With five wins and plenty of encouraging signs from a growing crop of young talent, the Tigers have shown there's a strong foundation in place. Adem Yze has more to work with than many expected.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Pay this man whatever he wants. No caveats. No 'within reason'. If Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera says 'I'll stay long term for $2 million per year', make it work. He could already be a top 10 -- possibly top 5 -- player in the league. He may be the best player in the league this time next year. Behind the ball he's brilliant. On the ball he's damaging. In front of the big sticks he's a match-winner. Make no mistake, he is a generational talent, and he simply cannot be allowed to leave the Saints. His match (34 disposals, six clearances, 749 metres gained, and four goals) was brilliant, but his last two minutes were legacy-defining. There aren't enough superlatives...

Stocks down: Sorry, SOS, but TDK to St Kilda shouldn't happen. Money is needed elsewhere, and enough cannot be said for developing and retaining drafted talent vs. (let's face it) overpaying for free agents. Maybe 12 months ago this seemed like a good idea, but the goalposts have shifted.

Sydney

Stocks up: It's hard to know if he is truly back to his Brownlow-polling best, but we do hope Swans captain Callum Mills can get an injury-free run at it in 2026. Hampered by setbacks over large parts of the past two seasons, Mills has finally been able to string consistent football together and was arguably his side's best on Friday night, finishing with 22 disposals, a team-high six intercept possessions, seven marks, six rebound 50s, and one goal.

Stocks down: If you dish it out, you have to take it, and Tom Papley dished it out in the first half. With the Swans well up in the first half, and after kicking a goal of his own, Papley was quick to antagonise the Giants. The problem? Well, that's just about all he did for the match. He had just three touches in the second half as the Giants staged a big comeback, and then ran away with a 44-point win.

West Coast

Stocks up: How good was Liam Ryan's hanger! One week after kicking a goal of the year contender with a classy dribble against the Tigers, Ryan soared over Freo's Karl Worner for a classic screamer in the final term, reminiscent of his grab over Max Gawn a few years ago. The Eagles didn't have much to cheer, but Ryan still remains a must-watch player in a struggling team.

Stocks down: Harley Reid's ankle injury just adds salt to the wounds. The young star limped off late in the derby after a tackle from Karl Worner and didn't return, with scans now set to determine the damage. He was clearly in discomfort, but fingers crossed it's nothing serious.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: So, when do we start calling Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton the best key forward duo in the competition? Let's not jump the gun yet given they were expected to dominate the undermanned Bombers, but it at least deserves to be spoken about, the pair taking 14 marks (11 inside 50) and kicking 13 between them at Marvel Stadium.

Stocks down: There's no doubting how good the Dogs are at their absolute best, their percentage a whopping 132.6 after 20 rounds, but the reality is as long as they keep beating up on the cellar dwellers of the comp, the discussion surrounding their record against the top eight will surface again. GWS next Thursday night, is it? Now that's the test we can't wait to see.