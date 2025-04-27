Open Extended Reactions

In Round 7 of the 2025 AFL season, a Pies veteran showed why he's in All-Australian contention, and it was a good week to be named 'Bailey'. But more than one coach cops a bake. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Whose stocks are up and down this week? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: Despite suffering what ended up being a hairline fracture to his finger, Riley Thilthorpe played out the loss to the Dockers, kicking three goals including one after having significant time on the sidelines. Fingers crossed he's okay -- it looked nasty!

Stocks down: There was a sense of unnecessary frustration and ill-discipline emanating from the Crows team on Friday night, from Mark Keane's silly 50-metre penalty to Mitch Hinge's brain-fade strike on Andrew Brayshaw resulting in a one-week ban. With just one win from their last four matches, Matthew Knicks has the task of keeping the minds on the job leading into what has become a crucial game against the Blues next week.

Brisbane

Stocks up: What an absolute masterclass it was from midfield dynamo Lachie Neale, who was back to his terrific best at Marvel Stadium. Allowed to roam free for most of the afternoon, the two-time Brownlow medallist racked up 31 disposals, five clearances, six marks and three goals in Brisbane's win, serving the competition a reminder of what he can do when not given the attention he clearly requires.

Stocks down: It hasn't been the start to the year Kai Lohmann would have been hoping for given the way he finished 2024, booting four goals on Grand Final day. The small forward was subbed out (again) of the game against the Saints with a shoulder issue after a heavy bump from Liam Stocker, adding to the ankle injuries he has already battled this season. He really can't catch a break, and it's disappointing considering he looked ready to fire on all cylinders in 2025.

Lachie Neale was best on ground for the Lions against the Saints. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: He'll fly under the radar a little in a team chock-full of top end talent, but Elijah Hollands was one of the Blues' best on Sunday in the win over the Cats. He was Champion Data's highest-rated player in the game, picking up 25 disposals, six score involvements, four tackles, and a goal. He missed matches earlier in the season with personal issues, but it's clear how valuable he is to this team when fit and firing.

Stocks down: One of Carlton's biggest issues remains in 2025, and it's a lack of impact from small forwards. Corey Durdin managed just six touches and a goal (and a Mark of the Year contender), while Jesse Motlop touched the ball just five times for no score. Will White was lively, with 1.3 from nine touches, and Lachie Fogerty was also good (two goals), but the Blues continue to get inconsistent output from their smalls.

Collingwood

Stocks up: This guy 34 or 24? Honestly, you wouldn't know given the level of Steele Sidebottom's performances in 2025. His game against the Bombers was truly vintage, the Magpie veteran picking up 35 disposals, 22 contested possessions, and a career-high 15 clearances on the biggest stage of the regular season, claiming his second Anzac Day Medal in the process. Last year, he came in at 221 in Champion Data's Player Ratings system, while this year, he's now at No. 23. A major revival.

Stocks down: Unfortunately for Craig McRae's side, Dan McStay is set to miss at least 6-8 weeks with an MCL injury, the key forward hurting the same knee that went under the knife due to the ACL rupture in 2023.

Steele Sidebottom speaks after winning the Anzac Day Medal in 2025. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: In what was just about Zach Reid's best game in the AFL, Essendon fans all over the country would have loved what they saw from the 23-year-old, who has been halted by several injury setbacks in his short career to date. The key defender looked comfortable flying for marks and played as if it were dry, finishing with nine intercepts from his 16 touches. The Bombers are a much better outfit when he's fit and firing.

Stocks down: Did the Bombers go too tall? Sure, the Pies were small in defence, particularly with captain Darcy Moore out of the team, but it was still a risk Brad Scott made despite the wet conditions and despite two ruckman going down in the previous two weeks. All of Peter Wright, Nate Caddy, Kyle Langford, and Harrison Jones (and yes, even Todd Goldstein) had their moments, but we're not sure if it paid off.

Fremantle

Stocks up: He might not strictly have been Freo's best in the win over Adelaide, but a massive shoutout to Oscar McDonald. Seemingly perennially injured, McDonald has found a spot in the Dockers' lineup the past couple of weeks, and was more than handy against the Crows, kicking two majors but also directly assisting in three more. He's a calm presence in the forward line, and while he might not be a mainstay in the long term, it's great seeing him back on the park playing footy.

Stocks down: Say what you want about winning the four points, but Freo really doesn't have that killer instinct. Once again with a comfy lead at home the Dockers failed to punish and put away the Crows, kicking just five behinds in the final term as Adelaide whittled down the lead from 42 points at three-quarter time to just 18 at the final siren.

Geelong

Stocks up: Watching Bailey Smith spread from contest is a thing of beauty. The Cats' midfield star was his side's best in the loss to Carlton on Sunday, picking up 29 disposals and 749 metres gained. His disposal isn't always the cleanest, but you can't deny his aerobic capacity, and ability to just keep getting to (affecting) the next contest.

Stocks down: Cats fans are desperate to see Shannon Neale lock down a role in Geelong's forward line, and while he probably does, for now, through necessity, his performances are too few and far between to

Gold Coast

Stocks up: It was a great day to be a Bailey Humphrey believer. The talented bull was the Suns' matchwinner in the 38-point victory over the Swans, booting four majors from his 18 disposals to tally a game-high 29 Rating Points. Being a big body around the contest, he also gathered five clearances, and more than 400 metres gained. If he can produce these sorts of outings more often (he's kicked more than two goals in a match just twice now), he'll be one of the more feared forward-mids in the game.

Stocks down: Those who bought stocks in the Suns missing finals again might be regretting their decision. Sure, the loss to Richmond was a bad one, but they're not the only team to have done that this year (looking at you, Carlton). But, truly, a- 5-1 start to the year surely means they're featuring in September.

GWS

Stocks up: If any of the Giants' tall forwards took good advantage from the Dogs' somewhat-makeshift backline, it was Jake Riccardi, who enjoyed his best game of the 2025 season, finishing with three majors from three marks, 16 disposals, and 16 hitouts. Half-back duo Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield also keep on performing despite the dour form of the team, combining for 61 disposals, 18 marks, and 971 metres gained in the defeat.

Stocks down: He wasn't the only Giant to struggle for impact, but high-profile recruit Jake Stringer should be doing more, as fans -- and the club -- would expect. It was just 10 touches of the footy, two marks and two behinds for the 31-year-old.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: By no means did he steal the show, but it's only fair James Worpel gets his plaudits after his 24 disposals, game-high18 contested possessions, and game-high nine clearances at Marvel Stadium. The numbers don't jump off the page, but his influence around stoppage was obvious, the 26-year-old also netting a team-high 17.5 rating points on the day.

Stocks down: The Hawks are counting the cost of their win in the form of a double concussion to Karl Amon and Jack Scrimshaw, who have both entered protocols and will unfortunately miss this week's clash against Richmond.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Melbourne's veteran skipper just keeps finding ways to impress. To say Max Gawn is over the hill is so risky; on Thursday night, he towelled up his Richmond counterpart Toby Nankervis in a best-on-ground performance which helped lift his team to a second straight win. He had 25 disposals, 34 hit outs, took nine marks, and gathered nine clearances, and it would have been more if he wasn't benched (to preserve his energy) for the past 15 minutes of the game.

Stocks down: Jacob van Rooyen in the VFL won't be a thing for too long. The big selection calls by Simon Goodwin have worked in the past couple of weeks, and there's no doubting the young forward needed to rediscover some form, but he did more than that in the reserves, finishing with five goals from nine marks and 16 touches in Casey's win over the Tigers.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: If Paul Curtis isn't the most improved player in the game, he's at least got to be in the top handful. His craft in the forward 50 is undeniable, and picking up 16 touches, five tackles and three goals will once again have All-Australian selectors talking. He's also facing a three-match ban handed to him by the MRO for a tackle that left Josh Sinn concussed, but he's still be one of the biggest positives to come out of the Roos in 2025.

Stocks down: Honestly, Darcy Tucker, we almost want to say well done! Yes, the tongue is in the cheek after the 28-year-old was tasked with a forward tagging role on Connor Rozee, finishing with three tackles and zero (yes, zero) touches of the footy before being subbed out of the game in the fourth term. It's certainly not a stat line you see too often...

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Zak Butters has been an unbelievable performer for the Power this season, despite missing the team's first three matches. The star midfielder racked up another 27 disposals, had a whopping 13 tackles, and five clearances against the Kangas, and it shouldn't surprise to see him poll very heavily in the Brownlow Medal count since he's been back. What a player.

Stocks down: Oh don't get us wrong, he's a gun, and most (it should be all) fans love watching him play, but it's obvious opposition teams know how to get under the skin of Jason Horne-Francis, particularly his former teammates at the Roos. He needs to control those emotions or convert that energy into winning the footy, because the game-high eight clangers he had could end up being quite costly in a competition as tight as this one.

Zak Butters won the Badcoe Medal for best afield in the match against North Melbourne. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: Blooding the youth has been the mantra for the Tigers this season, and it means we get to see players such as Luke Trainor be exposed at the level perhaps earlier than he otherwise may have at a contender. He, and Richmond, will be better for it, the teenager looking comfortable at the level again on Thursday night with 16 disposals (13 kicks) and nine marks, fitting seamlessly into Adem Yze's defensive structure.

Stocks down: Maurice Rioli just couldn't get into the game against the Dees, struggling to find ways to impact and finishing with a lowly four touches and four clangers. He can be an important piece of the Yze puzzle, but it's clear he still needs to find the consistency required to perform at the level.

St Kilda

Stocks up: An All-Australian lock so far this season, Nasaiah Wanganeen-Milera was far and away St Kilda's best player -- again. What's his ceiling? Being a top 25 player in the comp? Top 10?! His footy smarts, decision-making, and delivery is up there with the best in the comp, and keeping him (perhaps at the expense of trying to lure other big fish like Tom De Koning) should be the Saints' top priority.

Stocks down: It's time to talk about Ross Lyon's press conferences. His attitude and the way he interacts with journalists sucks. It's borderline rude, snapping back at legitimate question by asking questions in return, and presenting an 'I-know-more-than-you' persona which does a disservice to fans more than anything. Rohan Connolly penned a very thoughtful piece on the matter you can read below. Ross, grow up.

READ: 'Playful and quirky'? No, Ross, your pressers are just disrespectful

Sydney

Stocks up: Set and forget. That's what you get out of Chad Warner just about every week, and against the Suns, he was one of Sydney's best. He had 24 disposals, kicked two goals, and had six clearances and was clearly his side's standout player in the disappointing 38-point loss to the Suns.

Stocks down: After being a highly-touted assistance to John Longmire for so long, there are a few eyebrows being raised in the direction of Dean Cox. For a side coming off a second Grand Final appearance in three years, there was a lot of hope and promise surrounding the Swans, but Cox has been unable to harness and channel the energy of the players into enough so far in 2025. With a few injuries to best-23 players, those who should be senior leaders are not making a big enough impact; Justin McInerney accumulated but didn't damage, Will Hayward (six disposals) was unsighted, Ollie Florent also went missing, and veterans Jake Lloyd and Dane Rampe were down. There's talent on this list, but it seems Cox has a way to go in getting the best out of his group. Giving up 12 straight goals to the Suns? Abysmal.

West Coast

Stocks up: Jack Hutchinson continues to impress at the top level. The 23-year-old announced himself in the VFL last season as a high-flying forward for Collingwood, but the Eagles have deployed him in the midfield this season and it seems to be paying off, the still-inexperienced but high-potential prospect picking up 19 disposals, seven tackles and four inside 50s against the Hawks. Who knows which position he'll lock down on in the future, but he'll only get better with more experience.

Stocks down: We get the necessity for Andrew McQualter to bolster an otherwise undermanned backline, but Oscar Allen is a better forward, plain and simple, and it's where he clearly plays his best footy. He wasn't poor, and has the talent to be competent at both ends of the field, sure, but giving the opposition as many headaches forward of the ball partnering with Jake Waterman? Seems like an obvious one, no?

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: There are far too many positives to come out of the win and we could very easily pluck out any of the midfielders, Luke Beveridge's brave selection calls, the versatility of the team, or James Harmes and his epic game. But honestly, let's just flag the Bulldogs' premiership credentials. Yep, they've skyrocketed, and rightly so. Their only losses -- despite a horrid injury list -- have come against the Lions, Magpies, and Freo in Perth, while their last two wins have been by a cumulative margin of 101 points. Time will tell if they're absolutely legit, but it's time to at least take them seriously.

Stocks down: Having to wait three years to make his debut, the day finally came for Jedd Busslinger, who the Dogs took with their first selection in the 2022 national draft. But he didn't look out of place and although it was at the expense of experienced veteran Liam Jones, hopefully the 21-year-old -- who has long-proven his ability at VFL level -- can now string some senior games together.