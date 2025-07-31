The enduring legend of Playoff Ross lives on

Open Extended Reactions

While the numbers don't always scream out for a conference or even a season, the impact of 'Playoff Ross' echoes louder when the stakes are highest.

What this recent San Miguel Beermen championship in the PBA Philippine Cup proved is that great formulas stand the test of time -- as long as the main piece remains.

With the greatness of June Mar Fajardo continuing to be the standard of the league and a deeper supporting cast reloaded around him, one other constant left unshaken with the team proved as crucial: the calming presence and unrelenting grit of Chris Ross when it matters the most.

Now 40, in his 16th season in the league -- and second season as a playing assistant coach for San Miguel -- there's really nothing else to prove for Ross.

Even before this Philippine Cup, his accolades spoke for themselves: a ten-time PBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, one-time Best Player of the Conference, five-time All-Star, one-time Mythical First Team, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Defensive Team and 2017 Most Improved Player of the Year.

Describing Ross as a successful player would be an understatement.

So zooming into this conference, Ross seemed to have accepted the role of being a mentor to the young guards of San Miguel.

With the recent acquisition of Juami Tiongson, he has taken a step back as their backup point guard or even as a third stringer behind Kris Rosales as well.

In the elimination round, Ross just averaged 15.3 minutes per game. But while the numbers dipped, the trust never did. When the lights got brighter and the implications higher, head coach Leo Austria still had Ross circled on his clipboard as one of his most dependable cards to play.

Come playoff time, Ross's minutes didn't necessarily skyrocket in the quarterfinals and in the big chunk of the semifinals, with 15 minutes of action in five games that included two DNPs -- but the moments he was used became more meaningful.

Whether it was to stabilize the backcourt when the team was rushing possessions, or to put a stop to the opposing team's momentum with on-ball pressure and defensive control, Austria never hesitated to turn to him.

This trust wasn't just based on loyalty or past glory -- it was rooted in Ross's ability to affect winning in subtle, timely, and irreplaceable ways. He remains a closer -- not merely for putting points on the board, but for control, composure, and championship DNA.

Chris Ross was the difference maker in San Miguel Beermen's Game 7 win over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, as he took charge in a fourth-quarter revival. PBA Images

That impact was perfectly encapsulated in Ross' performance in San Miguel's pivotal Game 7 encounter in the semifinals versus Barangay Ginebra.

With the opposing side controlling the momentum in the fourth quarter and holding a 73-66 lead, San Miguel had to find answers. Their offense had begun to stall, Ginebra's defense was tightening up, and the crowd was feeding off every defensive stop.

And just like the good old days, they turned to their battle-tested leader in Ross. He orchestrated sets with pace, attacked mismatches through his screening, found the open man, and turned defense into offense with his signature anticipation in the passing lanes.

Ross didn't just give them a spark -- he was the fire.

Over the last 12 minutes of that game, San Miguel engineered a 34-20 run, and it was Ross who led the charge on both ends of the floor.

He poured in 19 points, knocking down huge jumpshots and getting to the rim when defenders overplayed him. He grabbed three rebounds, dished out seven assists, and came up with four game-changing steals, each one a blow to Ginebra's rhythm and confidence. His defensive reads were textbook: jumping passing lanes, pressuring ball-handlers, and rotating perfectly to force turnovers or bad shots.

With his stellar play, Ross earned the nod to start in the finals against TNT Tropang 5G and did not disappoint.

The veteran guard saw an increase in his playing time with 30.8 minutes in six games, and produced 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals on an excellent 73.9 TS%. And the patented 'Playoff Ross' was in full effect with his efficiency from beyond the arc in this series with a 51.4% (11-of-21) clip.

This resurgence from Ross should see his value gain greater appreciation. Every possession he played had purpose -- whether he was spacing the floor with his timely triples, initiating the offense, or locking down the opposing guard.

The numbers only tell part of the story; what they don't show is how Ross dictated pace, steadied the team during tense stretches, and made every defensive possession a grind for the opposing backcourt. In a playoff setting where experience and composure were paramount, Ross stood tall as the veteran every contender wishes they had.

And perhaps what made this title even more special was the personal milestone that came with it -- his first championship as a father.

It's a new chapter in Ross' life, and yet the hunger and commitment to winning haven't faded one bit. The triumph also marked something symbolic: the veteran version of the once-feared "Death Five" still had some bite left.

Alongside fellow mainstays Marcio Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo, Ross formed a new iteration of that championship nucleus -- one that now balances experience with the energy brought by teammates like CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz and Don Trollano.

Chris Ross may not be in his physical prime anymore, but in the mental and emotional arenas where titles are often decided, he remains elite.

It didn't just take the championship count on his résumé to 11. This reminded everyone that winning basketball isn't just about stats or highlights.

And when the next playoff war comes, don't be surprised if 'Playoff Ross' is right there again -- ready to lead, ready to defend, and ready to win.