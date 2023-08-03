Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney was facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, but the district attorney declined to proceed Thursday morning after Haney appeared in court in Los Angeles, according to records.

"The DA rejected to file charges due to insufficient evidence," Bill Haney, Devin's father and trainer, told ESPN on Thursday.

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) was arrested last month and subsequently released on $35,000 bail. The 24-year-old was traveling in the back seat of his vehicle when it was pulled over by police for a traffic stop, Bill Haney, told ESPN at the time.

The boxer, who fights out of Las Vegas, is coming off the biggest win of his career, a May decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain his undisputed championship at 135 pounds.

Haney is slated to challenge Regis Prograis for the WBC junior welterweight title on Oct. 28 in his 140-pound debut.

Haney is ESPN's No. 8 pound-for-pound boxer.