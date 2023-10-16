Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring Dec. 15, though an opponent has yet to named, his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) team announced Monday. In a statement, Paul said his "mission is to be a world champion."

Paul, 26, last competed in August, a unanimous decision win over former UFC star Nate Diaz. The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter is 7-1 in boxing, with the only loss coming to Tommy Fury back in February.

"Eight fights in the boxing game and I'm already its biggest name," Paul said in the statement. "I've proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds.

"PPV after PPV after PPV, and I'm just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you're not going to want to miss it."

The location of the fight has also not been announced. Paul's bout will take place on a Friday night for the first time.

Fury beat YouTube star KSI last Saturday in England on the same card as Paul's brother Logan's win over Dillon Danis. Fury and KSI have both been discussed in the past as potential Paul opponents.

Along with Diaz, Paul has beaten the likes of UFC legend Anderson Silva, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and former NBA veteran Nate Robinson.