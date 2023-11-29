        <
          Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Katie Taylor shines, moves up after impressive victory

          Katie Taylor, above center, became the junior welterweight undisputed champion after defeating Chantelle Cameron by majority decision Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
          • ESPN
          Nov 29, 2023, 12:55 PM

          Katie Taylor avenged her loss to Chantelle Cameron on Saturday to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion in front of her fans at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

          Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs), scored a majority decision victory over Cameron (18-1, 8 KOs). In their first fight back in May, Cameron outpointed Taylor by majority decision. The victory puts Taylor as only the second women fighter to be undisputed in two different division in the four-belt era (lightweight and junior welterweight). Claressa Shields is the only other women boxer to be undisputed in two divisions, junior middleweight and middleweight.

          "That was the longest six months of my life," Taylor said during her post-fight interview. "This was my real homecoming tonight. Whoever wrote me off don't know me very well. Don't ever doubt me. Tonight you saw the real me, and no one can beat me like that.

          "You learn most from your failures. That's where your growth comes from. Never give up."

          Taylor moves one spot to No. 2 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings, while Cameron stays at No. 4.

          "I moved Katie Taylor from fourth to second place on my list because of merit," boxing commentator Bernardo Pilatti said. "Everything was against Taylor in the Rematch against Cameron. She was the underdog against an opponent who in the first fight was better at almost everything. Taylor had to adjust like never before and achieved a fantastic victory. At 36 years old, she is a two-division undisputed champion, a feat that not only add to her great career, but earns her the No. 2 spot on my list."

          Here's the current top 10.

          Note: Results are through Nov. 29.

          1. CLARESSA SHIELDS     Previous ranking: No. 1

          RECORD: 14-0, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          2. KATIE TAYLOR     Previous ranking: No. 3

          RECORD: 23-1, 6 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight and junior welterweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 25
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          3. AMANDA SERRANO     Previous ranking: No. 2

          RECORD: 46-2-1, 30 KOs
          DIVISION: Featherweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Danila Ramos, Oct. 27
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          4. CHANTELLE CAMERON     Previous ranking: No. 4

          RECORD: 18-1, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight
          LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Katie Taylor, Nov. 25
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          5. SENIESA ESTRADA     Previous ranking: No. 5

          RECORD: 25-0, 9 KOs
          DIVISION: Strawweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Leonela Yudica, July 28
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          6. MIKAELA MAYER     Previous ranking: No. 6

          RECORD: 19-1, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior lightweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Silvia Bortot, Sept. 2
          NEXT FIGHT: Jan. 20 vs. Natasha Jonas

          7. SAVANNAH MARSHALL     Previous ranking: No. 7

          RECORD: 13-1, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Super middleweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. JESSICA MCCASKILL     Previous ranking: No. 8

          RECORD: 12-3-1, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: DRAW (SD10) Sandy Ryan, Sept. 23
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. NATASHA JONAS     Previous ranking: No. 9

          RECORD: 14-2-1, 9 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO10) Kandi Wyatt, July 1
          NEXT FIGHT: Jan. 20 vs. Mikaela Mayer

          10. DELFINE PERSOON     Previous ranking: No. 10

          RECORD: 48-3, 19 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior lightweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Bo Mi Re Shin, May 28
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

          Others receiving votes: Yokasta Valle (4), Hyun Choi (2), Franchon Crews Dezurn (1), Skye Nicolson (1).

          How our experts voted

          Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Estrada, 6. Jonas, 7. Mayer, 8. Marshall, 9. McCaskill, 10. Nicolson

          Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Cameron, 6. Marshall, 7. Mayer, 8. McCaskill, 9. Jonas, 10. Valle

          Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Marshall, 6. McCaskill, 7. Jonas, 8. Estrada, 9. Mayer, 10. Crews-Dezurn

          Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Serrano, 3. 3. Taylor, 4. Mayer, 5. Cameron, 6. Estrada, 7. Persoon, 8. Marshall, 9. Choi, 10. McCaskill

          Claudia Trejos: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Estrada, 6. Mayer, 7. Marshall, 8. McCaskill, 9. Jonas, 10. Persoon

          Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Estrada, 6. Mayer, 7. Marshall, 8. Valle, 9. Persoon, 10. Jonas

          Andrew Feldman: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Cameron, 6. Marshall, 7. Mayer, 8. McCaskill, 9. Jonas, 10. Persoon

          ESPN experts' poll

          First place: Shields (5), Taylor (2)

          Second place: Taylor (4), Shields (2), Serrano (1)

          Third place: Serrano (6), Taylor (1)

          Fourth place: Cameron (4), Estrada (2), Mayer (1)

          Fifth place: Cameron (3), Estrada (3), Marshall (1)

          Sixth place: Mayer (2), Marshall (2), Estrada (1), McCaskill (1), Jonas (1)

          Seventh place: Mayer (3) Marshall (2), Jonas (1), Persoon (1)

          Eighth place: McCaskill (3), Marshall (2), Estrada (1), Valle (1)

          Ninth place: Jonas (3), Mayer (1), McCaskill (1), Persoon (1), Choi (1)

          10th place: Persoon (2), McCaskill (1), Jonas (1), Valle (1), Crews-Dezurn (1), Nicolson (1)