How to watch 'The Fight Life' original series on ESPN+

ESPN is excited to offer an inside look at the world of boxing with a new original series, "The Fight Life." Produced by ESPN in association with Words + Pictures and Top Rank, the five-episode series chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank boxing through five of the sport's marquee fighters -- Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor. Featuring unprecedented access, "The Fight Life" follows the boxers as they prepare for some of the biggest fights of their careers, while documenting the traveling circus that encompasses the business of the sport.

When is 'The Fight Life' airing?

The first episode premieres Monday.

How can fans watch the program?

Episodes will debut on ESPN+, with subsequent airings on ESPN2. Fans can get more information in the program's streaming hub.

Episode descriptions

Episode 1: Tyson Fury: A Heavyweight Task

Premieres on ESPN+ on Oct. 7 and airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. ET.

Tyson Fury gears up for a showdown against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk to crown boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. After a near-defeat to MMA star Francis Ngannou, "The Gypsy King" must prove he still sits atop the heavyweight throne. Go behind the scenes with the executives and matchmakers of Top Rank as they shape the business of boxing.

Episode 2: Teofimo Lopez: The Giant Slayer

Premieres on ESPN+ on Oct. 8 and airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Teofimo Lopez prepares for a career-defining clash against reigning WBO junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor. Following several subpar outings, including losing his lightweight crown to George Kambosos Jr., the Top Rank brass question if the mercurial Lopez still has what it takes. Once considered the future of boxing, Lopez has one last shot to prove he's still one of the sport's most sublime talents.

Episode 3: Josh Taylor: The Crossroads

Premieres on ESPN+ on Oct. 9 and airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 16 at 11 p.m. ET.

After losing his WBO belt to Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor must face the question: how many more chances will he have to fight at the top of the sport? Age and injury have begun to plague the former undisputed champion, but his path to recapturing his junior welterweight title starts with a rematch against past rival Jack Catterall. It's a fight that Top Rank executives make clear will dictate Taylor's future in the sport.

Episode 4: Seniesa Estrada: Love & Hate

Premieres on ESPN+ on Oct. 10 and airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 16 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada has dreamed of becoming the undisputed champion of the world, and she finally has her shot against fellow unified champion Yokasta Valle. Estrada is a trailblazer in women's boxing, but to become the first-ever undisputed minimumweight world champion, she must overcome injury and the mental pressure of settling a personal score against her former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

Episode 5: Naoya Inoue: The Perfect Fighter

Premieres on ESPN+ on Oct. 11 and airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. ET

Many experts consider Naoya "Monster" Inoue to be the world's best pound-for-pound boxer, and to Top Rank executives who've been in the business for decades, one of the best fighters they've ever seen. But for many Western fans, the undefeated Japanese star is the greatest fighter you've never heard of. The undisputed junior featherweight champion can make a global statement when he faces Japanese boxing's most reviled figure, Luis Nery, in front of a sold-out crowd of 50,000-plus at the world-renowned Tokyo Dome.

