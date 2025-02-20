Open Extended Reactions

Dmitry Bivol has said "life was tasteless" in the days following his defeat to Artur Beterbiev in October, in what was his first loss as a professional.

Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) went down via majority decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last year with scores of 115-113, 116-112 and 114-114 in favour of Beterbiev, who took his rival's WBA title to become undisputed light heavyweight champion.

They will meet again on Saturday as part of a huge fight card in Riyadh. While he will be itching to avenge the loss, Bivol admits it took time for him to get over the initial defeat.

"It was a tasteless life. No emotions, [no] good emotions. Not enjoying the food which you want to enjoy," Bivol told reporters ahead of the rematch.

A first defeat is often crushing for a fighter, especially when the margins are so tight, and you wonder where you could have been better, or question if you were at your best.

Bivol rode the emotional rollercoaster hard in the days after Beterbiev got the result.

"Generally you don't [enjoy] the life after the loss. But then you start finding some good stuff in this life and enjoying the food, enjoying the company, to see people.

"But in the beginning, you don't want to see too much people. You don't want to talk too much."

In time, Bivol's mindset changed. The fight was close, and left fans wanting more and a rematch quickly became inevitable.

Part of the healing was to get back into training, knowing he would soon be given the chance of redemption and become undisputed champion himself.

Artur Beterbiev, right, should attack earlier to break down Dmitry Bivol like he did in their first encounter. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"It was a short time when I didn't like life," Bivol said. "But then I switched emotions, and I started to enjoy the life. I have another chance.

"Not too many people [have] another chance. It's great that I have another chance.

"People like the fight which they saw the first time and they want to see it again, see me in the ring again. It's good, I have to work for it."

A win could set up a trilogy fight, or move Bivol on to a potential rematch against Canelo Alvarez, whom he beat in 2022.